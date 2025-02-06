Andrew Wiggins Set to Join 2 Heat Legends in Exclusive Club
New Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins is about to join a rare club featuring two of the greatest players in league history.
Wiggins will become the fourth No. 1 pick to play for the Heat. He’ll join Shaquille O’Neal (1992), LeBron James (2003), and Greg Oden (2007) in the exclusive group.
The Heat have never selected first in the draft.
The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Wiggins first in 2014. However, the team quickly traded him to Minnesota for All-Star forward Kevin Love.
Amusingly, Wiggins and Love are now teammates.
Wiggins’ entry into the small club could bode well for Miami. O’Neal and James each won championships during their Heat tenure.
Additionally, the Heat reached the Finals during Oden’s lone season in Miami. However, the San Antonio Spurs topped the Heat in 2014.
Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. However, his 44.4 shooting percentage marks his lowest since 2019, his final full season in Minnesota.
HASLEM SHARES THOUGHTS ON BUTLER TRADE
Heat legend Udonis Haslem spent weeks watching his former team endure the never-ending Butler saga.
Count Haslem among those pleased with the trade.
“I have just been waiting to exhale,” Haslem declared on ESPN.
Haslem went one step further describing the last month. Butler requested a trade Jan. 2 and has served three separate suspensions for violating team rules, missing a team flight, and walking out of practice.
“It has been mentally, emotionally, and physically draining in this period of time for everyone,” Haslem said.
“So I am quite happy that we finally got it figured out, and the guys in the locker room can quiet the noise and play with a clear mind.”
Haslem played with Butler from 2019 through 2023. Miami reached the finals twice in that span, losing to the Lakers in 2020 and the Nuggets three years later.
However, Haslem has no lingering resentment towards Butler. He praised his ex-teammate and said the veteran forward is an excellent fit for a Warriors team seeking one more title in the Stephen Curry era.
“I know what Jimmy is firsthand,” Haslem said. “Playoff Jimmy. I know what he brings. He’s definitely gonna take some stress off Steph. … You can go to Jimmy, and he’s gonna be efficient for you.”
LOVE POKES FUN AT BUTLER TRADE
Sparsely used Heat forward Kevin Love has been busy in recent weeks posting about the Butler drama.
Did you really think he’d stop after the Heat finally dealt Butler?
Love continued his recent social media onslaught following Wednesday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. This time, Love invoked The Shawshank Redemption. Love shared the scene where Andy Dufresne finally escapes prison.
“Jimmy Butler and the Shawshank Redemption,” Love wrote.
Love typically references popular movies like Casino, Pulp Fiction, and Scarface. No surprise he posted a famous clip from Shawshank.
Butler said last month he approves of Love’s humor, even when it comes at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
(Also, we’re sorry if we spoiled a 30-year-old movie considered one of the greatest in cinema history. Blame Love!)
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.