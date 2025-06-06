Ex-Miami Heat Top Pick Claims Indiana Pacers' European Style Is Future Of NBA
While watching the Indiana Pacers come back from seemingly insurmountable deficits on numerous occasions, they have proved the only time fans can count them out is once the game is officially over.
On the WY Network, Miami Heat veteran Dorell Wright explained how many teams will replicate the Pacers’ unique style in future generations of NBA basketball.
“European basketball, that’s what it is,” Wright explained. “Yeah, we talked about the sets and the style of play. That’s exactly what we see. Me being able to spend some time in Europe and play over there, this is how they play. People in Europe at the highest level hate the NBA. They hate NBA basketball because of the style and the ball dominance with one player. They’re not rolling with that.”
“You go look at a European stat sheet, everybody is going to be from around 15-20 minutes,” Wright continued. “For points, the highest scorer may be around 14-12, and everybody is going to get theirs. So that’s what we’re seeing. Throw it ahead, move it around, and get the best available shot.”
Unlike most teams in the league, the Pacers don’t need their best or second-best player to be the top scorer to win games. They thrive off playing around 10 guys or more, who can all shoot from the perimeter. Tyrese Hailburton being a true pass-first point guard, has allowed everyone on the roster to follow his unselfish style.
