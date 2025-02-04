Ex-Jimmy Butler Teammate Expresses Concern About All-Star’s Long-Term Impact
NBA legend Kevin Garnett recently raised an interesting Jimmy Butler theory, suggesting the recent drama could eventually convince owners to avoid guaranteed contracts.
Jeff Teague, a longtime Atlanta Hawks point guard and former Jimmy Butler teammate, absolutely agrees.
To recap: Butler requested a trade Jan. 2 amid a lingering feud between him and Heat president Pat Riley. The Heat have suspended Butler three times in the last month, and he remains away from the team.
Riley criticized Butler’s durability last spring, and the two sides failed to reach a contract extension. Butler makes roughly $48.7 million and has a $52 million player option for next season.
“A moment like that could change NBA history,” Teague said on his podcast.
“Seeing Jimmy sit out or not want to hoop [or] shoot a one-legged three … if I’m a owner, I’m like, ‘Yo, how can I make sure this don’t happen to me?” Teague continued.
Teague knows Butler (and the drama that follows) well enough. The two played parts of two seasons together on the Timberwolves.
Garnett first raised the idea of owners fearing their own Butler scenario last week.
“Non-guarantees are gonna come into our league, right here, for s--t like this,” Garnett declared on his podcast.
Butler signed a three-year extension worth $146.4 million in 2021.
“We f---- fought our ass through five or six g--damn lockouts to get to a point where … we protect the integrity of the talent,” Garnett said.
“And then that talent has a responsibility to come in and be professional and do your f---- job,” he added.
COULD LUKA HEAD TO MIAMI?
For now, former Dallas Mavericks All-Star point guard Luka Dončić plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nothing is forever, though, and Dončić can hit unrestricted free agency next summer. If his reported past interests are anything to go off of, Dončić could still wind up in a Heat uniform.
Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor discussed the shocking Dončić-Anthony Davis trade on his podcast Sunday. When recounting his initial reaction to the blockbuster, O’Connor said he figured Dončić requested a trade to either Miami or Los Angeles.
“I’ve always heard Luke loves the weather in Miami,” O’Connor said. “He loves the franchise there.”
Instead, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said he proposed trading Dončić. The five-time All-Star can hit free agency next summer; he was eligible for a supermax contract extension before the Mavs dealt him.
Dončić will be 27 when the 2026-27 season begins. New Lakers teammate LeBron James was 27 when he won his first title with the Heat in 2012.
Coincidence? We think not.
MAVS UNLIKELY TO PURSUE BUTLER
A Big Three featuring Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Butler on the Dallas Mavericks certainly sounds intriguing.
Too bad such a trio is unlikely to happen.
ClutchPoints reported Sunday night the Mavericks are focused on “other adventures” ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
Heat and Mavericks fans alike may be excited about the idea of Butler landing in Dallas. However, the veteran forward’s $48.7 million salary—and $52 million player option—poses a significant problem.
“Without giving up Davis or Irving, Dallas could be forced to part ways with Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Quentin Grimes, and Daniel Gafford just to match Butler’s contract value,” ClutchPoints said.
Instead, the Mavericks will reportedly pursue a “scoring weapon” to partner with Irving in the backcourt.
