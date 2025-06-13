Four-Time All-Star Named Potential Trade Target For Miami Heat
Even if the Miami Heat don't win the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, they could look to pursue another All-Star to bolster their offense.
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has developed into one of the NBA's top shot-creators, not just for himself, but for his entire team. With his future in Atlanta uncertain amid ongoing contract negotiations, Young could be available this offseason.
Bleacher Report recently named Young as potential trade target for the Heat, as the team looks to build a new offensive identity following the departure of Jimmy Butler.
"Young is one of those rare "offense unto himself" producers, a deep-shooting threat who has total control in the pick-and-roll and rates among the half-dozen best passers in the league," the article wrote. "He'd step in and transform Miami's attack, freeing up Bam Adebayo to defend and play the secondary offensive role that best suits him."
Last season, Young averaged 24.2 points and a league-best 11.6 assists while shooting 34% from beyond the arc. Although he remains a minus defender and is frequently targeted by opposing teams, Young did show signs of increased effort.
Additionally, being part of Heat culture could reasonably encourage Young to commit more consistently on the defensive end. Either way, Miami's primary backcourt defender, Davion Mitchell, would likely handle the bulk of tougher assignments.
As long as the Hawks don't request Tyler Herro or Adebayo in a trade, both of whom have reportedly been deemed off-limits, Young could be a transformative piece as the Heat look to return to the top tier of contenders in the Eastern Conference.
