Kevin Love (Unsurprisingly) Chimes in on Jimmy Butler Trade
Sparsely used Miami Heat forward Kevin Love has been busy in recent weeks by posting about the Jimmy Butler drama.
Did you really think he’d stop after the Heat finally dealt Butler?
Love continued his recent social media onslaught following Wednesday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami traded the suspended Butler midway through the game in a five-team deal that brings former All-Star Andrew Wiggins, among others, to the Heat.
This time, Love invoked The Shawshank Redemption. Love shared the scene where Andy Dufresne finally escapes prison.
“Jimmy Butler and the Shawshank Redemption,” Love wrote.
Love typically references popular movies like Casino, Pulp Fiction, and Scarface. No surprise he posted a famous clip from Shawshank.
Butler said last month he approves of Love’s humor, even when it comes at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
(Also, we’re sorry if we spoiled a 30-year-old movie considered one of the greatest in cinema history. Blame Love!)
MORE ON BUTLER TRADE
After finally trading Butler, the Heat will receive Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick.
The six-time All-Star requested a trade Jan. 2 amid a lingering feud with Heat president Pat Riley.
Miami suspended Butler three times for misconduct in January, including missing a team flight and walking out of practice. He has been away from the team since.
Butler will now team with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, a pair of future NBA Hall of Famers.
During his six-year tenure with the Heat, Butler led them to the NBA Finals twice. In 2020, his first season, the Heat lost to LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers. In 2023, they fell to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Despite the problems, he had one of the most successful tenures of any Heat player. Some have placed him among the likes of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal. The only thing missing was that elusive title, which Butler failed to accomplish.
While his exit wasn't pretty, Butler will have a lasting legacy in Miami.
