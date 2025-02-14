Heat Predicted To Cut Ties With Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Offseason Trade For $194 Million Superstar
It became rather obvious the Miami Heat intend on continuing to compete in the Eastern Conference after dealing star Jimmy Butler for multiple win-now players and little draft capital.
Their return package from the Golden State Warriors was highlighted by former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, who some believe could have great years in Miami. Others, however, are predicting Wiggins will see another change of scenery this offseason if Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is available on the trade market.
Fadeaway World predicts the following blockbuster deal could take place between the Heat and Suns that pairs Durant alongside the All-Star duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
Heat Receive: Kevin Durant
Suns Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Haywood Highsmith, Jamie Jaquez, 2029 First-Round Pick (MIA), 2030 First-Round Pick (MIA)
For the Suns, this is respectable value for a 36-year-old whose time in the NBA is winding down. Wiggins and Highsmith are ready to contribute right away while Jaquez and the draft capital allow them to have some sort of future past their disappointing Big Three.
This trade for the Heat signals they're going all in to get over the hump and hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time since 2013. Butler hauled the team to the NBA Finals twice but came up short on both occasions. The hope is Durant's all-time scoring production can prevent that from happening a third time.
