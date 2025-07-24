Heat's Davion Mitchell Grinding This Offseason With NBA Prodigy
Davion Mitchell was one of the few bright spots for the Miami Heat last season. He was acquired at the trade deadline and proved to be an instant fit to the franchise's culture. The fourth-year veteran averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and shot 50.4 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from three-point range in 30 games.
Despite the small sample size, they believe in Mitchell as a great piece alongside All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Both parties agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract in free agency. The 26-year-old has gone viral on social media this summer for carrying a basketball no matter where he goes, taking the phrase "Ball is life" to another level.
Mitchell is a hard-nosed defender, but grew as a scorer upon his arrival in Miami. He's also someone who continuously looks to improve his game. The former NCAA champion was seen in a practice video playing 1-on-1 with Houston Rockets star Amen Thompson, which took place at the NBPA basketball facility, "The Sanctuary," in Andalucia, Spain.
Both players are best known for their defensive intensity, ability to stay in front, and making life difficult for their opponents. The 6-foot-2 Mitchell has a height disadvantage compared to the 6-7 Thompson but that doesn't shake him. He displayed quickness, strength, clean swipes, a couple of stops, including some shot making.
