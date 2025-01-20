Heat Veteran Kevin Love Finds New Target to Mock After Heat Win
Miami Heat veteran big man Kevin Love spent recent weeks poking fun at teammate Jimmy Butler amid the latter’s team-mandated suspension.
With Butler back on the court, Love is turning his comedy skills elsewhere—and focusing his sights on another teammate.
Love shared a childhood photo of Heat guard Duncan Robinson on Monday, one day after Robinson tallied 21 points in a blowout win over the Spurs. Robinson added five rebounds, two assists, and drilled five of his seven three-point tries.
“The pride of New Hampshire — Duncan McBryde Robinson,” Love wrote, adding, “603 Stand Up!!!”
The post includes two photos of Robinson dunking on Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and one of Robinson with a black eye.
If that wasn’t enough, Love added Nas’ “Make You Look” as the song of choice.
It’s good to see the sparsely-used Love keeping busy. The five-time All-Star has only played one since Dec. 30, scoring nine points in a 109-98 loss to the Clippers on Jan. 13.
Love has previously poked fun at Butler and Tyler Herro in recent weeks. Let us know who you think he'll make fun of next.
JOEL ANTHONY BECOMES OWNER
Like some former teammates, longtime Miami Heat center Joel Anthony transitioned from player to coach in retirement.
Now, Anthony is carving his own path in the Great White North.
Anthony officially became a co-owner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Montréal Alliance on Monday. The Canadian native has served as the team’s general manager since 2021.
“My journey, from Montreal gyms to the NBA, has shown me how critical it is to have a solid foundation to grow basketball,” Anthony said. “Today, with this ownership group deeply committed to the city and the sport, we have an opportunity to build something lasting for Montreal.”
Anthony averaged 2.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 382 games (110 starts) with the Heat from 2007 through 2014. He was a key backup on the Big Three-era teams and started 51 of 66 games during the lockout-impacted 2011-12 campaign.
LOU WILLIAMS TALKS BUTLER, WADE, RILEY
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made waves when he recently described the Jimmy Butler-Pat Riley feud as a “tragic” way to end their relationship.
Longtime NBA veteran Lou Williams doesn’t understand the hoopla.
“I don’t think this really shakes the tree besides what guys already know, what they’ve already heard about Pat Riley, and what they already know about playing in South Beach,” Williams said on Run It Back.
Williams played for six teams across 17 NBA seasons. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner suited up alongside numerous superstars, including Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.
“The Miami Heat themselves have a history of how they carry things differently than everybody else in the league,” Williams explained. “Like the Heat Culture thing is real.”
Over a decade after the Big Three played their final game together, Williams sounds skeptical we’ll see another superstar join the Heat of their own volition.
“I’ve never played for the Miami Heat,” Williams acknowledged. “I can detail you what it’s like to play for the Miami Heat because of the reputation they had.”
