Miami Heat Oddly Favored To Land Projected $180 Million Star
Among these moves is the likelihood of moving fan favorite Austin Reaves, who had a breakout year in his fourth season with the team. However, Reaves' play demands a large extension next offseason. The Lakers also need a primary ball-handler, given that Reaves and Doncic have the same style of play demanding the ball in their hands.
One sportsbook betting side listed the Miami Heat (+400) as the favorites to acquire Reaves, tied with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.
Aside from unloading Reaves for contract purposes, this trade doesn't make sense for either team. Miami doesn't have the point guard the Lakers need, and the Heat wouldn't really benefit having Reaves in their lineup. He's not enough of an upgrade from Herro to get them any closer to championship contention, and putting him beside Herro would create the same problem as Reaves' in Los Angeles.
Lakers fans entertained the trade if they could acquire Bam Adebayo, which is extremely unlikely to happen under Heat president Pat Riley.
The Clippers are a more suitable option for the rising star, as they may shop for a shooting guard after another James Harden postseason underperformance.
