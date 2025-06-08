Latest Mock Draft Pegs Miami Heat Adding Major Advantage In Key Area
Beyond guard talent, rotational size is the next most impactful factor for both NBA Finals teams.
The Indiana Pacers consistently have a group of bigger guards and wings to continue their fast-paced offense, while not losing much ground on the defensive end. Meanwhile, the Thunder ustilize their rotational size to complement their perimeter and interior defense, creating overwhelmng pressure in their traps.
While it’s unlikely the Miami Heat can replicate the Pacers’ style and improve their offense through the draft, they can follow Oklahoma City's path and continue their defensive focus by adding more size. CBS Sports has them picking French forward Noa Essengue at No. 20.
“The teammate of aforementioned Ulm guard Ben Saraf, Essengue is also enjoying a breakout season overseas as a first-round big man prospect,” the article wrote. “He's made nearly 30% from 3-point range in an improvement on last season and carved out a significant role in a talented league at just 18 years old.”
Adding Essengue with his 6-foot-10 frame would bolster the Heat’s length and athleticism, as most of their success this past season came through lineups with Bam Adebayo, Kel’el Ware, and Nikola Jovic on the court simultaneously. Essengue's versatility on both ends of the court is even more appealing, considering he is only 18. Through 18 games with Ratiopharm Ulm, Essengue averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals, shooting 56 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from 3-point range.
