Pat Riley Details When Things Went South With Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat suspended Jimmy Butler three times in his final month-plus with the team, citing violating team rules, missing a team flight, and walking out of practice.
Now, we’re learning just how ugly the accusations truly were.
The Athletic obtained the letter Heat president Pat Riley sent to Butler, agent Bernie Lee, and NBPA lawyers following the Jan. 22 suspension. Riley referenced team policies, the “Uniform Player Contract,” and the NBA’s CBA.
Specifically, Riley accused Butler of threatening to skip practices and ignore coach Erik Spoelstra. Riley added Butler failed “to give best efforts during recent games” and was “combative” in meetings with management and ownership.
Riley even alleged Butler refused to stand in team huddles.
“This suspension is further based on the facts that (i) team executives and coaching staff have discussed your behavior with you and your agent on numerous prior occasions, and (ii) you have been previously disciplined by the team for certain of your actions, but you subsequently failed to conform your conduct to standards appropriately required by the Miami Heat, the Handbook, the UPC and the CBA,” the letter stated.
Neither Butler nor Lee had responded as of publication.
Miami dealt Butler to Golden State on Wednesday in a five-team, nine-player trade. The Heat acquired Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and several draft picks.
