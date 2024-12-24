Miami Heat Could Call Upon Former No. 1 Pick To Fill Void Left By Dru Smith's Injury
With Miami Heat guard Dru Smith out for the remainder of the season, the front office needs to find a replacement.
It's unfortunate because Smith was in the midst of his best season on the brink of earning himself a standard NBA contract. Instead, the Heat will pivot, potentially to free agency, to fill the 26-year-old's spot.
Two of the best guards available are former Brooklyn Net Dennis Smith Jr. and former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz. If the Heat opt to sign the latter, there is one major issue. Fultz has dealt with a plethora of injuries since entering the league in 2017, appearing in 60 or more games twice.
Still, he offers more upside than Smith. Fultz had the best season of his career with the Orlando Magic in 2023, averaging 14 points and 5.7 assists on 51.4 percent shooting. Last season the numbers fell off quite a bit, but not enough to justify him going unsigned.
If the former Philadelphia 76er can replicate his stats from two seasons ago, he'd be outplaying Terry Rozier. Assuming team president Pat Riley and Miami's front office can look past the availability concerns, Fultz should be their top target in the coming week.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.