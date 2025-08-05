Miami Heat Could Target Three-Time All-Star Forward, NBA Champion
The Miami Heat's offseason hasn't been glamorous. They missed out on Kevin Durant again and were hesitant to acquire Marcus Smart in a potential deal for Terry Rozier. There isn't much optimism about the current roster for next season. However, the front office did manage to acquire decent players, such as Norman Powell and Simone Fontecchio, but neither changed the landscape of the franchise.
The Heat remained firm in their plans to target superstar Luka Doncic as a free agent next summer, but that vision has been obliterated after he signed a three-year, $165 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. They're projected to have over $80 million in cap space and were going to utilize it on the five-time All-Star. The Heat have missed out on multiple stars in the last few years and could make a drastic move if they wish to compete for a championship next season.
Khris Middleton is a solidified scorer, three-time All-Star, and champion. He's fallen off the last couple of seasons, given the injuries, but could elevate the Heat in a weak Eastern Conference next season. In five years, from his first All-Star season in 2019 to his last full season as a Milwaukee Buck in 2024, he averaged 18.7 points and shot 46.5 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from three-point range.
Middleton's had notorious battles against the Miami Heat in the playoffs. In 14 games, he's averaged 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and shot 45.1 percent from the field, 38 percent from three-point range. The one-time champion is capable of elevating his game on the biggest stage of basketball, which could help the Heat tremendously.
The 13-year veteran was traded to the Washington Wizards last season in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. He appeared in 14 games and averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and shot 41.3 percent from the field. Middleton opted into his $33.30 million player option for next season, but isn't expected to remain with the Wizards for the whole year. The 33-year-old could emerge as a top trade candidate.
The Heat would make sense as a potential destination for Middleton because of championship hopes and his expiring contract. He'd also provide an offensive spark, which the team desperately needs. Here's what a potential Middleton-Heat trade could look like:
Heat receive: Khris Middleton
Wizards receive: Terry Rozier, Haywood Highsmith, and a 2031 first-round pick (Miami's own)
Nets receive: Pelle Larsson and 2027 second-round pick (Brooklyn's own via Washington)
It would be a long-haul package for Middleton, but he's proven to be a massive contributor to a championship team. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro aren't enough to get the job done. Middleton could be the difference maker for the Heat to get over the hump.
