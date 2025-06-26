Miami Heat Fans Once Again Shade Pat Riley Amid Latest Draft Miss
Miami Heat fans were ready to welcome former Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. to the team after weeks as the favorite to land him.
The Utah Jazz had other plans. Utah acquired the national champion in the 2025 NBA Draft after trading with the Washington Wizards at the No. 18 pick. Now, Heat fans are expressing their frustrations about missing out on their coveted prospect.
And somehow looping Heat president Pat Riley into this.
All the signs were pointing to the Heat grabbing the 2025 Most Outstanding Player. He boasts consistent scoring (18.3 points) and a perimeter threat that would elevate Miami's 3-point shooting. An in-state player who named Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Miami native Rick Ross as two people he could have dinner with if given the chance.
I mean, how were Heat fans not supposed to get caught up with that?
Some fans even suggested Jazz executive Danny Ainge reeled in Clayton Jr. to spite Riley. Ainge and Riley were longtime rivals when Ainge was the Boston Celtics' director of basketball operations.
"Walter Clayton to the Jazz? I don’t think Danny Ainge read the script, he’s supposed to be a Miami Heat wtf," one fan tweeted.
Miami eventually selected former Illinois wing Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 20, an efficient shotmaker and solid playmaker to add on the wing. Fans still mourned missing out on Clayton Jr., but expressed optimism with Jakucionis.
