Miami Heat Reunite Wih Former First-Round Big?
It's been three months since the Miami Heat were last in action and they have done so little to improve the roster. The franchise did acquire Norman Powell and Simone Fontecchio in separate deals, but the lack of size remains an issue. Based on projections, Nikola Jovic or Keshad Johnson are lined up to play the backup center role.
Johnson is undersized, listed at 6-6, and Jovic does not appear to be comfortable on the court as the Heat's big man. Vladislav Goldin is the only other seven-footer on the roster, but signed to a two-way contract, which limits his opportunities. He was decent in the Summer League and in his final game, the Russian native recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, and shot 70 percent from the field.
The Heat need a proven center if they wish to compete in a weak Eastern Conference next season. This late in free agency, all the top choices are gone, but there's one that Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra are familiar with.
Precious Achiuwa was a first-round pick by the franchise and only played one season for them. He averaged five points, 3.4 rebounds, and shot 54.4 percent from the field in 61 games. The Nigerian native then got traded to the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2021 as part of the Kyle Lowry deal.
Achiuwa enters his sixth year in the league and remains one of the top free agent wings in the league. He was with the New York Knicks last season and was decent despite limited opportunities. The young veteran averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and shot 50.2 percent from the field.
The Heat could sign Achiuwa to a veteran minimum contract and remain under the first apron. He's an undersized big, listed at 6-8, but is versatile and has a seven-foot wingspan. Achiuwa does most of his work around the rim and poses as a lob threat. A reunion is possible and can benefit both parties for next season.
More Miami Heat News
Miami Heat Keshad Johnson Shares Top Priority For Next Season
Ex-Miami Heat Appears To Take Subtle Shot At Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat Nikola Jovic Ready To Start Busy Offseason With New Challenge
Miami Heat Fans Mercilessly Defend Erik Spoelstra After Knicks Coaching Rumor