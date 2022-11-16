Skip to main content

Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Disputes Ben Simmons Report

Morris challenges report about players-only meeting about Simmons

Former Miami Heat player Markieff Morris questioned the validity of a recent report about him challenging Brooklyn Nets teammate Ben Simmons during a team meeting. 

A report in The Athletic said the Nets are frustrated with Simmons. It said Morris was among the most vocal in a players-only meeting about Simmons. 

"The level of exasperation toward Simmons bubbled to the surface on Oct. 29 when the Nets held a players-only meeting following a loss to the Pacers at Barclays Center," the report read. "Sources with direct knowledge of the meeting, but who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely say that in that meeting, Markieff Morris — a veteran leader on these Nets — spoke up in front of all of his teammates about how they need Simmons to succeed and that he has to respond when he deals with adversity on the court. Those sources all described a meeting where Simmons appeared to take Morris’ words in stride and was responsive and attentive throughout."

On Wednesday, Morris responded on Twitter. 

"Who’s the source?," Morris wrote. "Y’all gotta chill with these false stories man! Let me and my guys hoop!"

The Nets have gotten off to a 6-9 start despite fielding one of the league's most talented teams. Last year was Morris' only season with the Heat, appearing in 17 games. 

