Social Media Posts Show Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Has Put In Work During Offseason

Miami Heat rookie Omer Yurtseven has documented his offseason training on social media.

A pair of Instagram videos show how serious Yurtseven is approaching his second season.

The first is titled, "No Hacks, No shortcuts, with Yurtseven basically saying he refuses to take the easy route to success.

The second video, "A Problem," shows Yurtseven in another series of workouts. It was him saying he wants to become a problem for opponents.

The Heat are expecting him to become a reliable backup to Bam Adebayo, so the videos show Yurtseven accepted. Last year he averaged five points and five rebounds on 52 percent shooting in 56 games, including 12 starts. He recorded at least 15 rebounds in four straight games, the most since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992-93.

In less than a week, Yurtseven will have every opportunity to prove he's improved as a player.

“No. 1 is getting that rotational spot during training camp and throughout the season. In order to do that, I need to be in the best shape I can, which I am [currently],” Yurtseven said in a recent interview with BasketballNews.com. “Cutting down the body fat and increasing weight, it’s been a grind. But it’s an everyday thing. I’ve been doing it non-stop for four years now.”

