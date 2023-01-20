Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year's Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has that old-school approach to playing on a basketball team.

He believes it takes a lot for a player to be away from teammates, especially during the postseason. Horry recently spoke on when Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young flew on a separate plane during last year's first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Horry called Young's behavior disrespectful to teammates.

"For us, it's a different era," Horry said on the Big Shot Bob Podcast. "When something like this happened, we was like, `Is there a family problem? Is there something wrong?' If you come back with not a good answer, that's fucked up. Don't do no shit like that. We're a team."

Horry compared it to when former teammate Kobe Bryant once left the Los Angeles Lakers to appear on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

"Don't disrespect us," Horry said. "It's a disrespect to your team because we've been out there battling. You didn't lose. We lost. You can't do that as a good teammate. I remember the situation when Kobe went on Jimmy Kimmel and the Lakers got a game ... I went on TV and said, `Well, Kobe you should've been there. You had no reason not to be there. You're out promoting your book. Everybody got mad at me for saying that but you know what? Kobe was there for the rest of the season."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's victory against Pelicans. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Pelicans. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry endorses Bam Adebayo for All-Star Game. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com