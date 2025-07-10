Michael Beasley Issues Yet Another $1-Million Challenge In Post-NBA Life
There was a time former No. 2 pick Michael Beasley made headlines for what he did on the NBA court. Now, it seems like he's a hype man to keep his playing days going. Beasley recently issued another challenge to play an ex-player in a game of 1-on-1 for $1 million.
This time, it was former player Nick Young aka Swaggy P.
"If he challenge me, I might get out there," Young said on The Big3 Uncensored podcast. "He can't post me up like that.
Beasley quickly countered. Last month he issued the same challenge to ex-Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson. Beasley won the matchup that was broadcast on a livestream.
"Line it up," Beasley said. "A million dollars."
Beasley remains one of the biggest "what ifs" in league history. He had a super freshman season at Kansas State in 2007-08. Some touted him as a better No. 1 pick option than Derrick Rose, who was selected by the Chicago Bulls.
That left the Miami Heat with Beasley at No. 2. He was expected to become a formidable duo alongside Dwyane Wade. Although had a solid rookie season, he never came close to reaching expectations. The Beasley era ended when he was traded the summer before the arrivals of LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010.
