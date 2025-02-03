NBA Analyst Begins Luka Doncic-Heat Speculation Following Blockbuster Lakers Trade
For now, former Dallas Mavericks All-Star point guard Luka Dončić plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nothing is forever, though, and Dončić can hit unrestricted free agency next summer. If his reported past interests are anything to go off of, Dončić could still wind up in a Heat uniform.
Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor discussed the shocking Dončić-Anthony Davis trade on his podcast Sunday. When recounting his initial reaction to the blockbuster, O’Connor said he figured Dončić requested a trade to either Miami or Los Angeles.
“I’ve always heard Luke loves the weather in Miami,” O’Connor said. “He loves the franchise there.”
Instead, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison said he proposed trading Dončić. The five-time All-Star can hit free agency next summer; he was eligible for a supermax contract extension before the Mavs dealt him.
Dončić will be 27 when the 2026-27 season begins. New Lakers teammate LeBron James was 27 when he won his first title with the Heat in 2012.
Coincidence? We think not.
Anyway, prepare for another year-plus of rumors surrounding where a top-5 player will sign in free agency. Maybe we’ll get The Decision 2.0.
Or, maybe Dončić will sign an extension in Los Angeles, and Heat fans can wonder what could have been.
MAVS UNLIKELY TO PURSUE BUTLER
A Big Three featuring Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Jimmy Butler on the Dallas Mavericks certainly sounds intriguing.
Too bad such a trio is unlikely to happen.
ClutchPoints reported Sunday night the Mavericks are focused on “other adventures” ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.
Heat and Mavericks fans alike may be excited about the idea of Butler landing in Dallas. However, the veteran forward’s $48.7 million salary—and $52 million player option—poses a significant problem.
“Without giving up Davis or Irving, Dallas could be forced to part ways with Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Quentin Grimes, and Daniel Gafford just to match Butler’s contract value,” ClutchPoints said.
Instead, the Mavericks will reportedly pursue a “scoring weapon” to partner with Irving in the backcourt.
LOVE TROLLS BUTLER AFTER TRADE
While the basketball world shared their shock over the Davis-Dončić trade, Kevin Love poked fun at Butler yet again.
Love posted a video from the movie Punch-Drunk Love on Sunday morning. The clip features a profanity-laced conversation between Adam Sandler and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s characters.
“Jimmy getting Bernie on the line after the Luka+AD trade went down…” Love wrote, referring to Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee.
Butler said last month he approves of Love’s humor, even when it comes at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Insider Says Miami Heat Could Compromise in Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
New 3-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jimmy Butler to Contender, Gives Heat Flexibility
Ex-ESPN Star ‘Not Surprised’ Teams Possibly Reluctant to Add Jimmy Butler
NBA Champion Unsure Why Jimmy Butler Wary of Joining Title Contender
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat Legend Says Pat Riley Refused to Draft Warriors Star
Dwyane Wade Reveals Kidney Removal Following Cancer Diagnosis
Legal Expert Outlines Potential Terry Rozier Scenario Amid Gambling Probe
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.