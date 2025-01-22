NBA Analyst Provides Sobering Jimmy Butler Trade Update
By the sound of things, Jimmy Butler hopes the Miami Heat don’t trade him to the Memphis Grizzlies.
At this point, the Heat don’t sound like they really care what Butler wants.
NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor reported on his podcast this week that Butler prefers not to join the Grizzlies. O’Connor said Butler believes the Grizzlies won’t offer him a long-term contract; the 35-year-old forward will hit unrestricted free agency this summer if he declines his $52 million player option.
But?
“But because his value is so deflated, and because Miami might just want to take the best offer available, maybe Memphis could still make that best offer,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor said Memphis could offer veteran guard Marcus Smart, power forward Brandon Clarke, and shooting guard Luke Kennard to make salaries work. The Grizzlies would also almost certainly include multiple draft picks.
The Grizzlies entered play Wednesday at 28-15 and holding third place in the Western Conference.
“Jimmy Butler would be a great fit for this roster,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor’s update is a sobering reminder for Butler he only holds so much power here. It’ll be the Heat, not Butler, who dictates where he plays the rest of the season.
Unless, of course, Butler voluntarily holds out and decides he’d rather lose more money than continue playing for the Heat.
SHAQ WANTS JIMMY IN GOLDEN STATE
The expectation is if the Heat trade embattled forward Butler, they’ll partner him with Phoenix Suns superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks Butler will fit best with a future Hall of Famer. Durant isn’t the one O’Neal has in mind, though.
“I like [Butler] at Golden State,” O’Neal said on The Big Podcast, “because when he was at Miami, he used to drive me crazy. [He’d] go all the way to the lane and kick it out for a three.
“I’m like, ‘Bro, lay the g--damn ball up!” O’Neal continued. “That would work in Golden State because of the system they play.”
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania linked Butler to the Suns, Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets last month. The Heat announced Jan. 3 they’re open to listening to trade offers, one day after Butler requested a trade.
There have been no recent credible reports the Warriors will pursue Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
The Warriors entered play Wednesday at 21-21, good enough for 11th place in the Western Conference. Golden State would miss the Play-In Tournament if the season ended today.
We’ll see if that reality alone incentivizes the Warriors to add Butler in the coming weeks.
LOVE MOCKS DUNCAN ROBINSON
Miami Heat veteran big man Kevin Love spent recent weeks poking fun at teammate Jimmy Butler amid the latter’s team-mandated suspension.
With Butler back on the court, Love is turning his comedy skills elsewhere—and focusing his sights on another teammate.
Love shared a childhood photo of Heat guard Duncan Robinson on Monday, one day after Robinson tallied 21 points in a blowout win over the Spurs. Robinson added five rebounds, two assists, and drilled five of his seven three-point tries.
“The pride of New Hampshire — Duncan McBryde Robinson,” Love wrote, adding, “803 Stand Up!!!”
The post includes two photos of Robinson dunking on Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and one of Robinson with a black eye.
If that wasn’t enough, Love added Nas’ “Make You Look” as the song of choice.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.