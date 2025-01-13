NBA Champion Blasts ‘Childish’ Jimmy Butler, Defends Pat Riley
A significant number of former NBA players have sided with Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler during his feud with president Pat Riley.
Longtime Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen feels both are guilty—and he doesn’t want anyone ignoring Butler’s responsibility for the saga getting out of hand.
On a recent episode of Ticket and the Truth, Allen acknowledged he doesn’t like how Butler has handled himself lately. Miami suspended Butler on Jan. 3 after he requested a trade.
Critics also accused Butler of ‘quiet quitting’ in the two games he played before his suspension.
Butler and the Heat failed to reach a contract extension before the season. Riley questioned Butler’s durability last spring when the 35-year-old Butler wanted one more max contract.
Allen defended the Heat’s reluctance to extend Butler after injuries cost him 22 games last season.
“For a guy that played 75 percent during the regular season, how [are] you gonna ask for max money when you only wanna play one part of the season?” Allen asked.
“You know what this culture’s about,” Allen continued, adding, “Come win something for me, then we can holla.”
Butler is serving a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. He is expected to rejoin the Heat on Friday.
Allen praised Butler, a fellow All-Defensive player, as a hard-nosed “hitter.” However, Allen feels the veteran forward’s on-court reputation only goes so far here.
Allen won the 2008 NBA Finals alongside the Boston Celtics’ Big Three. He knows what leadership and responsibility look like, and he’s not seeing it from the six-time All-Star.
“I just think it’s real childish, man,” admitted Allen. “I understand both parts … but you know what you signed up for, bro.
“Get it done or [leave].”
BOVADA TAKES ANTI-RILEY STANCE
Bovada Sportsbook oddsmakers sound like they side with Butler in his feud with Riley.
The popular sportsbook offers +50000 odds for Riley to win executive of the year. For those unfamiliar with betting, you win $500 if you bet $1 at +50000.
In other words, Bovada essentially believes not even a miracle would land Riley his second Executive of the Year award.
How low is +50000 in the grand scheme of things? The Heat are +10000 to win the Finals. Most teams with worse odds of winning the Finals are either destined for the Play-In Tournament or a losing season.
At least fans can talk themselves into betting a team with +100000 odds, like the Pistons or Brooklyn Nets, to win the Finals. All it takes is a massive trade, an extended winning streak or two, and some playoff magic.
LOVE HONORS FATHER
Heat veteran forward Kevin Love went back to his roots this weekend.
Love arrived at Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers wearing an Oregon Ducks jacket. His father, Stan Love, is an Oregon Hall of Famer and a former All-Pac-8 power forward.
The elder Love later played five NBA seasons, averaging 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds.
Unfortunately for Love, he didn’t see the court in Miami’s 119-98 victory over the Trail Blazers. Love, who averages 5.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, hasn’t played since Dec. 29.
The gesture is nonetheless a sweet one, especially as the 36-year-old nears the end of his playing career. There’ll only be so many more opportunities for Love to celebrate his family and honor those who paved the way for him to become an All-NBA forward.
JOVIĆ FINDING SHOOTING STROKE
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović has found his shooting stroke at the perfect time.
Jović tallied a season-high 21 points on eight of 12 shooting Saturday night. He added eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in Miami’s third straight win.
Jović made four of seven threes off the bench. Miami outscored Portland by 20 points with the third-year forward on the floor.
“We have great players [and] it’s easy to play around them,” Jović told reporters. “As long as you’re in the right spot at the right moment … I feel like we can always play good basketball.”
StatMuse reported Jović is the youngest player in Heat history with such a stat line.
