NBA Great Issues 2-Word Warning for Disgruntled Heat Star Jimmy Butler
With the trade deadline less than a week away, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has advice for Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Unfortunately for Butler, Anthony didn’t offer knowledge on the best coffee shops in Los Angeles or Phoenix.
“Jimmy, man, chill out,” Anthony said on his podcast.
Butler requested a trade Jan. 2. The Heat suspended him indefinitely earlier this week after he walked out of practice.
Miami previously suspended Butler twice this month, once for violating team rules and again for missing a team flight.
Anthony warned Butler his continued bad behavior could keep the disgruntled star in Miami indefinitely.
“They’re gonna Marbury you,” Anthony said. “They’re going to tell you, ‘Don’t even come around no more until we figure out what’s next.’
“And when they do that, there’s no other team you’re going to.”
Anthony is likely referring to former All-Star guard Stephon Marbury’s beef with the New York Knicks in the late 2000s. Marbury feuded with three separate head coaches over minutes, poor performances, and an ankle surgery the team felt he didn’t need.
The Knicks eventually banned Marbury from all games and practices in December 2008. New York bought him out two months later after the trade deadline, and Marbury subsequently signed with the Boston Celtics.
The situations aren’t entirely alike, and the Heat haven’t entirely banned Butler yet. However, Marbury’s behavior cost him money and his reputation.
“Everybody’s looking at you now like you affecting business,” Anthony told Butler. “You are a cancer to the business.
“Not to the team - we know you can hoop, we know you can play - but you are a cancer, you are becoming a cancer to the organization,” Anthony added.
KINGS OUT ON BUTLER
Butler can cross Sacramento off his list of possible places he’ll finish the season.
NBA insider Sam Amick reported Thursday the Kings are not pursuing Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Sacramento is currently weighing whether to trade All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox within the next week.
The 24-23 Kings are competing for a Play-In spot. Whatever the Kings do, Amick said, will not involve the disgruntled Butler.
“They do not see Jimmy Butler as the answer,” Amick wrote.
ARENAS RIPS RILEY
Former All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas fears Heat president Pat Riley is long beyond being slightly behind the times.
“Yeah, so I think Pat hasn’t updated his software,” Arenas said Wednesday.
“I think he still believes it’s the 1980s or 1990s, where money controls the players,” Arenas continued. “Back then, you needed that million dollars, so you did whatever the team told you.”
Arenas has frequently criticized Riley during the latter’s ongoing feud with Butler. The Riley-Butler beef began last spring when Riley called out the star forward’s durability.
The two sides failed to reach a contract extension, and Butler requested a trade Jan. 2.
“You thought you were signing up for South Beach, but nah—you just got sentenced to a five-to-ten-year bid,” Arenas declared. “‘Here, put your handcuffs on. Forget the beach—you just got fooled.’”
Arenas even compared Riley to the popular Marvel character Loki, known for casting illusions.
“They sold you one thing over the phone, and when you arrive, you realize—nah, this is prison,” Arenas said.
