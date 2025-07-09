Heat Blockbuster Trade Idea Shockingly Sees $166 Million All-Star Team-Up With Jimmy Butler On Warriors
The Miami Heat are signaling 2026 will act as an assessment season, where the front office determines if Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are capable of leading a championship contender.
Let's say the Heat suddenly come to the conclusion the Herro-Adebayo duo isn't capable of competing for a title, team president Pat Riley could waste no time kicking off a rebuild. It's important to note it's far more likely Riley and company give the tandem a fair shot without the drama Jimmy Butler sparked last season.
A social media trade idea shockingly sees the Heat send Adebayo to the Golden State Warriors, where he would reunite with Jimmy Butler. Miami would receive Jonathan Kuminga (sign-and-trade on a three-year, $74.5 million contract), Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, a 2027 first-round pick (lottery protected), and a 2031 second-round pick.
It's obvious what the motivation for both parties would be in this scenario, but neither makes sense right now.
The Warriors likely want to see if Stephen Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green can make noise in the loaded Western Conference without chasing another All-Star. Alternatively, the Heat are in no rush to send out Adebayo, especially when considering there are three guaranteed seasons remaining on his contract. This is because he inked a $166 million extension with the organization last summer.
Fast forward to next February, this trade could become much more realistic if the Warriors and Heat are struggling. As of now, it is simply a fantasyland proposal with no real logic for either team.
