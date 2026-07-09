Bobby Portis Opens up About Joining the Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't the only player the Miami Heat acquired in their blockbuster deal, they also brought along 31 year old Bobby Portis, one of the NBA's premier perimeter threats, especially as a big man.

Portis shot 45% from beyond the arc last season and is a career 39.3% from beyond the arc, while being a rebounding machine. Portis brings veteran experience to the Miami Heat, depth, and an added perimeter threat, a necessary addition in a Giannis and Bam Adebayo led team.

In a recent interview, Portis opened up about being traded.

“It means the world. Obviously you get to get traded with someone that you’re familiar with, it would’ve been different if I got traded by myself…I’m kind of familiar with Erik Spoelstra — I played USA team with him 3 years ago…I know Bam, Andrew Wiggins was in my HS class…I’m familiar with a couple people on the team so it’s not like I’m going to a situation where I don’t know anybody…” Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis on getting traded to the Miami Heat with Giannis Antetokounmpo:



“It means the world. Obviously you get to get traded with someone that you’re familiar with, it would’ve been different if I got traded by myself…I’m kind of familiar with Erik Spoelstra — I played USA… pic.twitter.com/b0kqMNVis5 — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 8, 2026

Bobby Portis was traded by the Bulls to Washington seven years ago, and had a stint with the Knicks, before being a member of the Bucks --with Giannis-- for the last 6 years.

Portis brings toughness, physicality, and a Championship pedigree with him to South Beach.

What Number is Portis Wearing?

Bucks forward Bobby Portis gets ready to put up a floater over Hornets forward Brandon Miller during the first half Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bobby Portis will wear #95 for the Miami Heat, a number that will be on a jersey for the first time in franchise history. Portis wore the number 5 when he first entered the NBA and was number 9 in Milwaukee, but 9 belongs to Pelle Larsson in South Beach, so Portis combined his two former numbers.

Pat Riley on the addition of Portis and Antetokounmpo:

"The announcement of today’s trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. is one of the great trades in Heat history. In my opinion, Giannis is one of the top five players in the league and Bobby is one of the best power forwards. The difficult part is trading Tyler, Kasparas, Jaime and Kel’el who have given so much to this organization, we wish them nothing but the best. I also want to thank the Arisons for their continued pursuit towards winning a championship and we feel this gives us a better opportunity moving forward. I want to welcome Giannis and Bobby to the Miami Heat family.” Pat Riley

Bobby Portis G5 vs Indiana (4/30/24): 29 PTS, 10 REB, 14/24 FG, +30



Carried Milwaukee in a win or go home playoff game without Giannis and Dame.



Best backup center in Heat history? 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/TFK2K32Qh1 — 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝⚡️ (@TwoWayDav) June 28, 2026

The addition of Bobby Portis may be overlooked by many, but I would bet he thrives in South Beach, his mindset, and familiarity with the players and staff already put him in a spot to succeed. Pair that with the NBA's best coaching staff and the gravity of Giannis and Bam, and Portis will thrive.