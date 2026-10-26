The Miami Heat added one of the best players in the world to their roster this offseason. Though some were skeptical of the Heat’s roster around that player, few predicted this type of start. Miami has now dropped to 0-3, with the rebuilding Dallas Mavericks in town on Monday night.

If that record is not bad enough how they got there was even worse. The first two games were just not competitive, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo having big performances. Then came game 3, which somehow might be the worst of them yet.

The Charolotte Hornets were missing numerus key players, including sharpshooter Kon Knueppel. With so many key players missing the Heat were supposed to win, but in fact trialed by 20 before a big surge to get the game competitive again in the 4th. They obviously still lost the game.

Is it Time to Panic?

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This start, even though just three games, has begun to make some Heat fans panic. On social media the discussion is all negative and the outlook on the entire season is projected as bleak. The ‘haters’ are also taking victory laps for the slow start using it as proof the team really is not good.

The start does bring in some doubt and shows that basketball is not as easy as bringing in talent. The talent has to mesh and work together to win games. This is where the disconnect is. This takes time, it does not happen overnight.

Yes, the Heat are playing bad basketball right now. The thing is, it is just three games into the season, there are 79 more to go. Now maybe the Heat are unable to figure it out and do have a bad season, but we do not know that after so few games.

Think back to the big three, they were dominant from the start, right? I mean they made the Finals the first year, it had to be an easy fit. In fact, they started out mediocre at just 9-8 but looking back that is easy to forget. That team went on to do pretty well for themselves.

Early in the NBA season weird things happen. It is impossible to tell what is true and what is false. Teams start slow and teams start fast. Yes, the Heat’s start is very disappointing but it by no means indicates the team cannot ultimately be good.

Fans can question certain aspects and point out areas of improvement, but everyone should be careful about making bold claims just three games into the year. Teams lose three games in a row all the time, just because it is the first three doesn’t mean everything else is doomed.

Hear What Others from On SI Have to Say:

Oct 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) attempts a jump shot during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amir Motameni

“I'm not ready to hit the panic button just yet, it’s only three games, but this is becoming a micro pattern. Heat fans had very high expectations after adding Giannis Antetokounmpo and 0-3 is unacceptable. It’s not that they're just 0-3, it's the way they have been losing, especially to the Hornets who were undermanned. The defense has been pretty terrible, and the offense hasn’t been much better. I trust Giannis and Erik Spoelstra to eventually figure this out. The Heat need to snap out of this slumber immediately, and it starts on the defensive end. This team has too much talent to be playing like this, and I expect a lot better moving forward.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"After watching the Heat start 0-7 and make the playoffs in 2003-04, start 20-19 in 2005-06 and win a championship, and then start 9-8 in 2010-11 and reach the NBA Finals, it strikes me as a bit soon for full-scale panic. But some concern is warranted. There was so much excitement and momentum entering this season, not just from the fan base but internally as well, that it would be deflating if the defeats continue to accrue. And we've seen that once some belief is lost, then it can compound. Players start pointing fingers, or sitting with hangnails. So it behooves the three most consequentual and compensated people in this particular build -- Giannis, Bam and Spoelstra -- to get all of it sorted as soon as possible. Role players take the lead of the leading men. All need to be better, and show the way this can and will work."