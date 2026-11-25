The Miami Heat have been surging in the Eastern Conference on the back of an impressive 7-game win streak. This streak has alleviated a lot of the hate towards Miami after their atrocious 0-4 start. At a record of 10-6, Miami currently sits at 6th in the conference, but they are just 0.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for 2nd.

The Heat are firmly in contention in the East.

The stellar play of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo is rightfully getting attention, but their biggest x-factor has been their point guard, Davion Mitchell. Mitchell has been sensational ever since he was traded to the Heat in the 2024-2025 NBA season. This season, though, he has taken another step and has been dominating.

Coming into the season, his fit with Antetokounmpo was questioned, and he has made those questions look foolish. Mitchell has fit perfectly with the Heat’s new star and has been a consistent source of offense for Miami. The secret to his ability to fit could have been the fact that he reached out to a former teammate of Antetokounmpo and received some advice.

Mitchell Talked to Jrue Holiday About Playing With Giannis

Mar 4, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is congratulated by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) after making a basket and being fouled on the play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Jrue Holiday is one of the premier teammates Antetokounmpo has ever played with. His defense was elite, and even when he was not shooting well, he was still able to affect a game in a multitude of ways. His toughness and defense were a driving force, alongside Antetokounmpo, to get the Milwaukee Bucks an NBA Championship.

Mitchell clearly noticed this and reached out to Holiday about playing with Antetokounmpo. Mitchell said he gained a lot of knowledge from him, and it is obvious when you watch how he plays with the 2-time MVP.

For the Heat to be the best version of themselves, they need Mitchell to play similarly to Holiday. They need point-of-attack defense and, more importantly, someone to get the bal lto Antetokounmpo consistently. Mitchell has done just that.

Mitchell has been willing to push the pace of the Heat’s offense but still staying under control. His willingness to play fast opens up more for Antetokounmpo and others to run and get easy baskets. It is evident he is taking after the Jrue Holiday mold.

Miami will hope that the knowledge Mitchell gained from Holiday continues to pay off. Ideally, they hope it ends just like the Holiday and Antetokounmpo pairing did: Being the last team standing.