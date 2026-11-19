People like Tim MacMahon of ESPN and other media members, as well as NBA execs, questioned whether Davion Mitchell was a starting point guard in this league, and he's absolutely proving them wrong.



Mitchell is an NBA starting point guard and is becoming a damn good one.



Mitchell has averaged 17.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game over the first 15 games of the season. His shooting numbers are very good too, with a 51.1% field goal percentage, 43.7% from three and 76.2% from the line. His true shooting percentage is 63.7%, and he's had a 3.65 assist-to-turnover ratio.



Those are some remarkable stats for a guy who averaged 9 points and 6.5 assists per game last season. Mitchell is playing some of the very best basketball of his career, and if he keeps it up, he absolutely deserves to be in the Most Improved Player conversation.



More importantly, he's been the engine that's kept Miami's offense going this season. With the Heat on a six-game win streak, Mitchell has probably been their 2nd or 3rd best player through the first 15 games.



Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) dribbles the basketball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell Has Become One of Miami's Most Important Offensive Players



Mitchell's playmaking and facilitation have been absolutely outstanding this season. He's currently leading the NBA in assists (9 per game), which I certainly didn't think would happen at the start of the year.



The Heat have been short on ball handlers and shot creators, and outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mitchell has been a key factor in Miami's transformation.



He's making the game much easier for his teammates, creating plenty of easy looks.

What's really struck me is his ability to get into the paint and apply pressure on defenses. He's not just getting into the lane to score (he's been a very effective finisher too). He's consistently driving into the paint, forcing defenses to collapse, then kicking the ball out to open shooters.



That ability to drive and kick has been absolutely fundamental to Miami's offense, particularly with shooters like Klay Thompson obviously thriving off the opportunities that Mitchell creates.

His nearly 44% from three is also a huge step forward in his game. Defenses can't just go under the screens or dare him to shoot anymore. They have to respect the three, which in turn creates even more opportunities for him to get to the basket.



Mitchell is becoming a much more complete offensive player, and that's a huge reason Miami's offense has looked so much better over this winning streak.



Mitchell Is Still One of the NBA's Best Defensive Point Guards



Mitchell is still one of the best defensive point guards in the entire NBA. His ability to defend on the perimeter and at the point of attack is the big reason why Miami's defense is clearly on the right track.



We all know Mitchell picked up the "Off Night" moniker because he can absolutely ruin opposing guards' nights. Mitchell is providing Miami with high-level production on both ends of the floor.



Mitchell Is Playing His Way Into the Most Improved Player Conversation



I don't think people are giving enough credit to just how huge of a leap Mitchell has made this season.



Going from an average of 9 to well over 17 points a game is an achievement in itself, but doing that while also leading the league in assists and shooting over 50% from the field is another dimension entirely.



He's not logging empty numbers either. His production is actually translating into wins. The Heat have now won six in a row after a difficult start to the season, and Mitchell has been one of the main reasons for that turnaround.



Of course, Giannis is the superstar, and Bam remains one of Miami's top players, but Mitchell has definitely established himself as an essential piece of this team.