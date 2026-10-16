Giannis, Bam & Larsson's status for Heat-Magic: Final Injury Report, Odds & Preview

The Miami Heat have announced that both of their star big men, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, will be sitting out Friday night's preseason matchup against the Orlando Magic. Adebayo also did not play in the Heat's last preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets with a groin injury.

Pelle Larsson, who has only suited up for one preseason game so far due to an illness, will also be sitting out tonight's game against the Magic.

On the Magic side of things, Jalen Suggs and Nikola Vucevic will be available to play, while Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac remain out.

Through three preseason games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, a block and 0.7 steals, while converting on 63.6 percent of his field goals in just 18.7 minutes a game.

In two preseason games, Adebayo is averaging 9.6 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.

Here's the rest of the game preview and injury report:

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m., Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida), Magic TV 27, DAZN (Orlando)

Radio: 104.3 FM, 1140 AM (South Florida), 96.9 FM The Game (Orlando)

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic meet for the 43rd time in preseason history, marking the most preseason matchups against any opponent. Miami is 20-22 all-time in preseason action versus Orlando.

The Heat are 81-66 against the Magic, all-time, in the regular season, including 45-27 at home and 36-39 on the road. Last season, the Magic beat the Heat in two preseason matchups and all four regular season matchups.

While last season, the Heat struggled terribly with Orlando, the roster is much different now. The Heat have the length to compete with a team that presents size at most positions. That, of course, includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging about a point a minute in the preseason.

Orlando is trying to establish itself with a new offensive identity under first-year coach Sean Sweeney. Paolo Banchero shot poorly early in the preseason, but he and Franz Wagner are expected to pace the offense along with Desmond Bane.

Spread: Heat +7.5 (-110), Magic -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat +210, Magic -265

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Heat's preseason win against the Brooklyn Nets: "I feel energized. I feel alive."

"I think the more I play, the more comfortable I’m going to get, but I’m good. I’m in a good place."

"It’s just fun being out there, doing what I do, make plays."

"I just want the regular season to start. That's when I get my dopamine."

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bobby Portis

F Andrew Wiggins

F Nikola Jovic

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out

Bam Adebayo: Out - Groin

Pelle Larsson: Out - Illness

Dru Smith: Out - Calf

Keshad Johnson: Active - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Out - Ankle

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee

Nikola Vucevic: Available - Rest

Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

Colin Castleton: Active - (Two-Way)

Alex Morales: Active - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket