Giannis Shrinks against Draymond in Loss to Warriors

The Heat sputtered to a 100-120 loss to Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors who extend their win streak to six straight. The Klay Thompson reunion didn’t end how he wanted but I have 5 takeaways from tonight’s game.

Giannis Shrunk

Draymond Green is an excellent defender, but Giannis settled for outside shots all night. He only attempted 9 shots in the first half. 5 of those were middy jumpers or three pointers.

There were several times to night when Giannis started to drive to the basket or size up Draymond and just decided not to attack him. This cannot happen with a player the caliber of Giannis. He is only 31 years old, he isn’t 41.

He finished the game with his usual unreal statistics of 20 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists. The defensive energy wasn’t there tonight. Do you give him a pass because it is the second night of a back-to-back on the road? The Heat can’t afford too.

Nov 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) stands next to Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where was Bam in the 2nd half?

Bam Adebayo played 33 minutes in the game but was missing most of the 2nd half offensively. He only took 5 shot attempts and that just isn’t enough from your other star. He ended the game with the quietest 18 points and 10 rebounds you will ever see. Captains need to lead the way when times get tough.

Nov 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins is unplayable

Andrew Wiggins is a former first round pick. He found a role and a home with Golden State, and it is ironic that after this game against the Warriors he needs to be benched.

He hasn’t been able to defend, and he hasn’t been able to make shots. He is shooting 29.7% from deep and that isn’t going to cut it. Pelle Larsson must be inserted into the starting lineup before the season gets away.

Nov 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) brings the ball up court during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where would this team be without Davion?

Davion Mitchell tried to bring this team back into contention in the 4th quarter. He finished with 22 points, 8 assists and 1 steal.

It wasn’t Bam or Giannis but Davion that played with heart, hustle and force down the stretch. He was 7 for 11 in the 4th quarter shooting 63.6% from the field.

Nov 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Ryan Conwell (4) steals the ball from Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conwell is here to stay

Ryan Conwell played outstanding defense off the bench all game. He was hustling, causing turnovers, and crashing the glass. These are all things that lead to him playing a season high of 29:51 minutes.

He also hit 50% of his three-point attempts tonight and that is something this team needs desperately. The Heat shot 29.5% from deep as a team tonight.

What changes would you want to see? Let me know on social media.

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