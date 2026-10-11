How should Erik Spoelstra Manage Giannis Antetokounmpo's Minutes?

Load management has become one of the most debated topics in the NBA, and it is a subject that frustrates fans and players alike. Personally, I am not a fan of load management, and I am far from alone.

Many NBA stars have expressed their desire to play whenever they are healthy, understanding that fans pay good money to watch the best players compete. When a superstar is available, there is an expectation that he should be on the court.

That conversation becomes even more important when discussing how Erik Spoelstra should manage Giannis Antetokounmpo’s minutes. A player of Giannis’ caliber can change the outcome of a game at any moment, making his availability crucial to Miami’s success. However, there is a difference between resting a healthy superstar simply to preserve energy and managing a player's workload to reduce the risk of injury over an 82-game season.

Giannis is done for the night:



18 PTS, 4 ASTS, 4 REBS, 62% FG 🔥



(via @MiamiClip) pic.twitter.com/6pzlGiofGU — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) October 9, 2026

Spoelstra faces the challenge of finding that balance. Should he allow Giannis to play heavy minutes and give the Heat the best chance to win every night, or should he strategically limit his workload to keep him fresh for the postseason?

With championship aspirations comes the responsibility of maximizing a superstar's impact without unnecessarily risking his long-term health. The key is finding a plan that prioritizes winning while keeping Giannis on the floor whenever he is healthy enough to play.

That balance will be essential for the Miami Heat, as they navigate an uber-competitive Eastern Conference. Giannis played under 30 minutes a contest for the first time since his rookie year last year and I expect him to jump back above the 30-minute mark. Spoelstra's rotations will enable Giannis to be out on the floor for the most important parts of the game while not burning out his newest super star.

The best path towards handling Giannis is playing him as much as his body can handle. Antetokounmpo wants to play, Miami needs him to play, and the closer to 82 games at 30+ minutes per night he can play, the better the Miami Heat will be this season.

Now for the opinions of others here OnSi.

Eric Jay Santos

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Herbert Jones (2) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to 36 appearances last season due to multiple injuries. However, the two-time MVP has generally been durable throughout his career. His career average of 32.7 minutes per game should serve as a reference point for Erik Spoelstra when determining how to manage Miami’s new franchise star. Many NBA superstars have bounced back from an injury-plagued season and, as long as Spoelstra takes reasonable precautions with Antetokounmpo’s workload, the 31-year-old forward should be able to bounce back from his recent setback.”

Ethan Skolnick

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's difficult to use last season as a barometer, because it's clear the Bucks' aim was not to win games -- but rather to position for the lottery while keeping Giannis healthy enough for an eventual trade. Now that Giannis is in Miami, it's safe to say that he will get back over the 30 mark per game, but maybe not by much. Erik Spoelstra will likely find something in the 32 to 34 minute range, trying to anchor other lineups with Bam Adebayo so the Heat don't fall apart when Giannis is out. But pace plays a part. If Spoelstra is invested in speed-ball, then Giannis can't be going 35-plus regularly; it will wear him down eventually. The ramp-up will likely come in the playoffs."