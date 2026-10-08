The Miami Heat will continue their preseason tonight when they face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30pm Eastern. This will be their second game of the preseason and will once again be an opportunity for players to show head coach Erik Spoelstra they deserve playing time and in some cases a spot on the team.

Though these preseason games have no impact on the outcome of the season in terms of wins and losses, these games can help shape the roster and early season rotation. One Heat player desperately needs to prove he deserves a spot in the rotation.

Nikola Jovic Needs to Show He Deserves Playing Time

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) passes the basketball as Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) defends during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of talk this offseason about forward Nikola Jovic. He had an abysmal season last year and he legitimately was one of the worst shooters in the entire NBA. However, this offseason he played numerous games with the Serbian National team and once again looked like a legitimate NBA player.

With the offseason trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. the frontcourt of the Miami Heat is thin. In addition to Antetokounmpo and Portis, the Heat can only add Bam Adebayo to a list of frontcourt players they can trust. Having such little depth here could be a looming problem for Miami.

This is where Jovic can make his mark. He needs to prove in the preseason he has taken a leap, and it is not just due to the international basketball playstyle that he displayed promising performances. These games could prove vital to Jovic’s spot in the rotation and his eventual future not only on the Heat but in the NBA.

What Jovic Needs to Show Specifically

Sep 28, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I mentioned Jovic was one of the worst shooters in the NBA this past season. His percentage dropped all the way to 26.7% from behind the arc. For context the previous two seasons he was at 39.9% and 37.1%. This preseason he needs to show his three point shooting has returned to the higher end of the 30-40% range. If he does not, he will not have a spot in this rotation early in the year.

He also needs to show he has confidence in his game again. Last season it was evident when things went down hill he had no confidence. This made it impossible for him to get out of his slump, in fact it made the slump spiral. Confidence can make or break athletes, it holds that much power. Jovic needs to have confidence every second he is on the court.

How Can Jovic Help Himself

Jan 31, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry (7) closes in during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For many people shooting is a rhythm. Many players have discussed that if they do not feel engaged in the game then it is hard to hit shots. Jovic needs to do the other things to help his shooting out. Jovic has the frame and skillset to excel in transition. Transition can be where he finds his rhythm in each game. Getting some easy baskets by putting in effort running down the floor could get him in the flow of the game then make shooting easier.

Against the Pelicans in the preseason, Jovic should have plenty of opportunities to display his growth over the year. He should look like one of the best players on the court when he is in the game. When watching the game tonight, look to see if he is engaged before he ever takes a shot. Then look to see how his demeanor changes if he makes/misses a shot. Time could be running out for Jovic to make his impression on Spoelstra once again. The hope is that tonight is the jump start for him returning to form.