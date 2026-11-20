Bam Adebayo has been called many things throughout his NBA career. A hard worker, team captain, competitor, defensive anchor, and one of the league's most versatile big men.

But insinuating he is lazy?

That's a new one. NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett recently used that description when discussing the Miami Heat center on his podcast, and his comments have certainly sparked a conversation.

“I need 25 and10 from him. He’s young, has a motor. I don’t think he’s in great shape, I don’t think he’s running hard, I don’t think he sprints and gets easy baskets. I thought being around Giannis he’d activate another level. He’s one of my favorites to watch so I’m watching on how he can be better” Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett believes Bam Adebayo looks LAZY 😳



“I need 25&10 from him. He’s young, has a motor. I don’t think he’s in great shape, I don’t think he’s running hard, I don’t think he sprints and gets easy baskets. I thought being around Giannis he’d activate another level. He’s… https://t.co/rWxspg3Rpw pic.twitter.com/4fWpZzFNXj — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 19, 2026

It's not every day that a player with Bam's reputation gets questioned for his effort. Adebayo has built his career around doing the dirty work, defending multiple positions, setting screens, and making winning plays that don't always show up in the box score. He's been one of the faces of Miami's identity for years, and questioning his motor is certainly going to raise some eyebrows among Heat fans.

However, Garnett's criticism goes beyond simply questioning Bam's effort. He wants to see another level of offensive production and aggression from the three-time All-Star. Asking for 25 points and 10 rebounds might seem like a lofty expectation, but it's also a reflection of the opportunity in front of Adebayo.

Playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo should create opportunities that Bam hasn't consistently had throughout his career. With opposing defenses having to account for one of the most dominant players in basketball, Adebayo should have opportunities to attack mismatches, get easier baskets, and become more aggressive offensively, which he has showcased on numerous occasions this season.

Bam Adebayo CALLS OUT the people who gave up on the Miami Heat after they started 0-4:



“We don’t give a f*ck about that noise — we don’t care about that noise, we worrying about us man. It’s the same people that hate us that are going to be the same people that are going to… https://t.co/MQ6U7tVNYI pic.twitter.com/WIPscAuHcw — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 15, 2026

Bam is currently averaging 18.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, while contributing 2.8 steals and blocks per game. Those are respectable numbers, but Garnett clearly believes there's another level to unlock.

At the same time, it's important to recognize what Adebayo already brings to Miami. His defensive versatility, leadership, and ability to impact the game without needing the ball make him an important piece of this team. Not every player needs to average 25 points to be valuable.

Bam has another level on offense, we have seen it on numerous occasions. Him scoring 83 points in a singular NBA game, his effectiveness in the one dribble pull up from the mid range, and his 4 25+ point games this season.

So while it is fair to expect more out of Bam Adebayo, saying that the most active defender, and one of the NBA's best big men isn't running hard, is out of shape, and leaning towards him being lazy, is quite the comment.

The Heat can get more out of Adebayo, but it isn't because a lack of effort.