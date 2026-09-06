The Miami Heat added Nick Richards to address a lack of depth in their frontcourt. While the Heat have plenty of wings and forwards, they only have two (true) centers, and even their starting center isn't a traditional one.

Bam Adebayo has long had no help beside, or behind him. The Heat had and still have Vlad Goldin, but he is on a two-way deal and unlikely to be a contributor.

So, with that in mind let's take a look at the Miami Heat's "centers".

1. Bam Adebayo

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) on his way to dunk the ball during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bam Adebayo is a power forward in the traditional sense, but he is the center of the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo is the Miami Heat's culture bearer, captain, and is now Giannis Antetokounmpo's partner in crime. Bam Adebayo will help carry the Miami Heat's new look defense to the top of the NBA yet again, and now being paired with Antetokounmpo his offense should take another step to.

2. Nick Richards

Mar 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) grabs a loose ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that the Miami Heat needed to bring in another big, and Nick Richards was the man they chose. Richards has been an NBA journey-man so to speak to start his career as Miami is now the 4th organization he will play for. Richards is more of a traditional center as he is a good rebounder, but he has some struggles at the cylinder. Richards likely won't play a huge role for the Miami Heat, but he is another capable body, adding some much-needed depth and size down low.

3. Vladisav Goldin

Oct 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Vladislav Goldin (50) battles for a rebound as Memphis Grizzlies center PJ Hall (16) closes in during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vlad Goldin comes in as the only other true center on the Miami Heat's roster and holds one of Miami's three two-way deals. And look, Goldin is a simply a work in progress. He has the size, but he lacks the overall skills needed to play this game at a high level. Goldin's Summer League production showed both his potential and his limitations. While his size makes him an intriguing developmental option, his 41.9% shooting percentage was concerning for a 7-footer who does most of his work around the basket.

Bam Adebayo Defense (2022 Playoffs)



pic.twitter.com/bLoLgRxaGZ — Defense Vault (@DefenseReels) September 1, 2026

The Miami Heat don't have a traditional center in the sense that would start on NBA teams, but they have Bam Adebayo, and he slides right into that role for the Heat. While Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo will form a formidable front court duo, the players behind them will have to step up, including their forwards in Bobby Portis, and Nikola Jovic.

Erik Spoelstra has long been known to embrace the smaller lineups and Miami's depth has often played large part to that.

Ultimately, Miami's center position begins and ends with Bam Adebayo. Richards gives the Heat a more traditional option and much-needed insurance behind their star big man, while Goldin remains a developmental project. The biggest question is whether Miami's limited true center depth will become a problem over the course of an 82-game season.