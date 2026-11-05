Any Miami Heat fans remember Mike Bibby? If not, no one can blame you. He was on his last legs while with the team in their first go around with the Big Three and more of his minutes should have gone to Mario Chalmers.

The team is struggling a bit, and Bibby may have just had the worst basketball take of the early season in the entire NBA, beating out Draymond Green and Demarcus Cousins, saying that Giannis Antetokounmpo should take a backseat on offense to Bam Adebayo.

He specifically said that Antetokounmpo needed to find a way to fit in, instead of the logical idea that others find their way around him.

Former Heat player Mike Bibby says Giannis should let Bam be the first option for them to succeed😳



“I think he (Giannis) would have to come in and fit in. He’s going to have to adapt to them just because of the culture that they have in Miami, he’s a superstar but I think he’s… pic.twitter.com/vP5AFyOe2D — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 5, 2026

See, this is what people mean when they say you can play the game and not understand it. Maybe it would make sense if Adebayo had a post game like Kevin McHale or could take over like Hakeem Olajuwon, but he’s got an ordinary arsenal that’s boosted by his supreme athleticism.

Bibby has forgotten, but Antetokounmpo averaged 30.2 points in the 2021 playoffs while leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a title, and he has 64 games logging at least 40 points in the regular season and playoffs combined, to Adebyao’s two. Aside from that, the Greek Freak is more accurate at close range on a higher volume.

For goodness sake, how does someone who played with Chris Webber not understand that the better option is the more skilled player who is bigger and stronger? I thought intelligence was supposed to be a point-guard trait because not even Adebayo believes that, and coach Erik Spoelstra would laugh at it. His idea is as bad as if the old Sacramento Kings decided to feature Vlade Divac over Webber, or if Pat Riley decided to feature Charles Oakley over Patrick Ewing with the New York Knicks.

Aside from playing fast, they should continue with some of their stuff on offense. Keep in mind that teammates are shooting 45.2, 39.4 and 38 percent on 3-point attempts supplied by Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Mitchell. While Antetokounmpo’s efficiency is not as high as usual, it’s still excellent at a 57.5 effective field goal percentage with 28.3 points, so he should keep leading the charge.

Maybe it’s true, and Bibby hasn’t been right since he got called for the foul after he was elbowed in the face by Kobe Bryant in Game 6 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals. So, in an effort to help him, he should know that the team’s biggest problem is that they can’t cover the arc even if their lives depend on it. So far, they’ve been unable to help the helper, and their traps have been ineffective.

I’m only here to help, Mike. Whatever you need.