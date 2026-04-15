Bam Adebayo injured by LaMelo Ball, does not return to play-in game

Bam Adebayo was the one guy the Miami Heat couldn't play without this season.

His on-off splits spoke to it; the defense collapsed when he wasn't in.

So this wasn't an ideal situation for the Heat on Tuesday, in an elimination play-in, when Adebayo dove for a defensive loose ball rebound and he appeared to have his leg yanked by LaMelo Ball as the Hornets point guard also went to the floor.

There was no call on the play, which infuriated Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra -- but the bigger issue was that Adebayo injured his lower back, went to the locker room, was ruled questionable for the second half and did not come out with the starters. Instead, Spoelstra inserted Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jaime Jaquez Jr. to a game the Heat led by two at halftime. Not long after, Adebayo was ruled out of the game entirely.

Watch LaMelo's arm https://t.co/7bcNFq4BJu — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) April 15, 2026

Without Adebayo, the Heat were seriously shorthanded up front. Spoelstra surprised many by starting backup center Kel'el Ware, but that left the Heat without other bigs to go to. Nikola Jovic, signed to a contract extension last summer, struggled throughout the season and was unavailable Tuesday due to his latest injury. Keshad Johnson was dressed, but he's not a center or even a traditional power forward. The Heat could have signed another frontcourt player during the season, but chose instead to hold suspended Terry Rozier's contract until the last week and promoted two-way guard Jahmir Young to a standard contract.

That left Spoelstra going to his wings in the second half, behind Ware. But Ware got off to an extremely strong start, which allowed the Heat to maintain a lead for much of the third quarter.

If Miami was to win the game, the question would arise whether Adebayo would be available on Friday in the second play-in game against either the Philadlelphia 76ers or Orlando Magic. The Heat lost to the Magic all five times the team played this season.

The third quarter ended with the Heat trailing, due to Coby White's offensive explosion off the bench. Miami did make a small comeback, to close the deficit to 86-83 -- before White hit another three at the buzzer to extend Charlotte's lead to six.

Certainly, the incident will be a topic of conversation in post-game interviews and on social media. The Hornets have been a media darling this season, as they've gone from a 19-win team to a 44-win team.