Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Final Injury Report: Key players sitting tonight
The Chicago Bulls announced that star guard Coby White will not play against the Miami Heat on Friday night, managing a calf injury. In two games this season, White is averaging 26 points, 7.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
Additionally, guard Tre Jones and big man Jalen Smith will be available to play for the Bulls.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hip
Nikola Jović: Out - Hip
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
BULLS
Coby White: Questionable - Calf
Tre Jones: Questionable - Ankle
Jalen Smith: Probable - Chest
Zach Collins: Out: Wrist
Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 21, 8:00 p.m. EST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Chicago Sports Network (CHSN+)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 670 AM The Score WSCR, WGN Radio 720 AM, WRTO 1200 AM (Chicago)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (9-6) and Chicago Bulls (8-6) meet for the first of four regular season matchups and Miami’s third NBA Cup game (1-1). Last season, Chicago won all three matchups. The Heat are 64-68 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 37-29 in home games and 27-39 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Bam Adebayo
BULLS
G Josh Giddey
G Ayo Dosunmu
C Nikola Vučević
F Isaac Okoro
F Matas Buzelis
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +2 (-110), Bulls -2 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat +110, Bulls -130
Total points scored: 249.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: “We didn't have our normal paint attacks and those usually come from more intention, and then the ball moves. That was much better in the second half, even if we weren't making shots, it just looked a little bit more like us, but teams will go through that, and it was probably frustrating. I hope the guys view that as frustrating, scoring 49 points (in the first half) and not passing the ball and not playing our game and then getting a win out of it so that we can learn that lesson. We'll need it on this road trip, we're playing two good teams on the road."
