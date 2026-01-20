Star player will not return to Warriors game with Heat
In this story:
The Golden State Warriors announced that forward Jimmy Butler will not return to Monday night's game against the Miami Heat after injuring his knee in the third quarter and being helped to the locker room.
Butler had 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in about 21 minutes before the injury, sinking six of his 11 shot attempts and all five of his free throws against his former team.
Here's the rest of the injury report and pre-game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Out - Ribs
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Knee
Davion Mitchell: Available - Shoulder
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
WARRIORS
Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee
Draymond Green: Out - Ankle
De'Anthony Melton: Out - Knee
Gui Santos: Out - Ankle
Seth Curry: Out - Back
Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 19, 10:00 p.m. EST, Chase Center, San Francisco, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), NBC Sports Bay Area (California)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 95.7 FM The Game
VITALS: The Miami Heat (22-20) and Golden State Warriors (24-19) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 110-96, win against Golden State on November 19. Last season, the Heat swept the series, 2-0, and has now won three-straight and five of the last six overall against the Warriors. The Heat are 37-37 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 22-15 in home games and 15-22 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
WARRIORS
G Stephen Curry
C Moses Moody
C Quinten Post
F WIll Richard
F Jimmy Butler III
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +5 (-112), Warriors -5 (-108)
Moneyline: Heat +164, Warriors -196
Total points scored: 239.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the win against the OKC Thunder: "After the Boston game there was just utter frustration and anger after that game, where we felt like we outplayed them for the overwhelming majority of the game and lose the game, so there was a lot of that fueling us, and this was a by-any-and-whatever-means-necessary game, whatever it takes."
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.