Nikola Jokic does not start second half against Miami Heat, status for rest of game in question
The Denver Nuggets have announced that center Nikola Jokic is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Miami Heat with a left knee injury.
The second half tipped off with backup center Jonas Valaciunas in the starting lineup.
The 2023 Finals MVP found himself on the floor late in the second quarter after a teammate inadvertently stepped on his foot.
Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 31 games this season.
Here's the rest of the injury report and pre-game preview:
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Bam Adebayo: Available - Back
Tyler Herro: Out - Toe
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
NUGGETS
Nikola Jokic: Questionable - Knee
Cameron Johnson: Out - Knee
Aaron Gordon: Out - Hamstring
Christian Braun: Out - Ankle
Tamar Bates: Out - Foot
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Altitude Sports 2 (Denver)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida) Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (Denver)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (17-15) and Denver Nuggets (22-9) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Denver recorded a, 122-112, win on November 5 and has now won a franchise-record 11 consecutive regular season games against Miami. The Heat are 34-42 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-17 in home games and 14-25 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
NUGGETS
G Jamal Murray
G Tim Hardaway Jr.
C Nikola Jokic
F Peyton Watson
F Spencer Jones
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +2 (-110), Nuggets -2 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat +114, Nuggets -134
Total points scored: 243.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: “It was a great spirit. Really the last 48 hours, guys just getting lost into the teams, into the game, into the process of what was needed to win these games. They’re not thinking about anything else, there was a great clarity of mind.“
