The Heat take game 1 of 3 straight against the Bulls

The Miami Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls 116 – 113. Miami led comfortably for most of the game, but the Bulls made a furious comeback the ultimately came up shot when they missed the game tying three with just a few seconds left. This win improves the Heat’s record to 26 – 23 and sets them in 7th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Bam Adebayo – Grade A-

Jan 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) defends against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Heat center Bam Adebayo started the game off very well scoring 14 points in the first half efficiently. He continued his hot shooting from behind the arc making his first two three point attempts. In the 2nd half his offense was not near efficient as he was missing open looks and shots that he typically is able to make. He still had an okay offense night, but compared to how the first half went, he could of easily had a much more productive night.

Where Adebayo really made a huge impact was on the defensive end. Now being disruptive on that end of the court is typical for the big man, but this game was even another level. Everything the Bulls tried to do was blown up by Adebayo that they actively tried to avoid him. There was even one play when a guard had Adebayo switched onto him and he did not even look to attack Adebayo in the slightest. Adebayo finished the game with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Dru Smith – Grade: A+

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dru Smith came off the bench and played an important role in Miami getting the win. Smith is a defensive specialist, and it showed this game as he was deflecting passes, on what felt like every possession. These deflections halted Chicago’s offense and made it difficult for them to get in a rhythm. He also was rewarded with 3 steals for his efforts.

As far as the other aspects of the game Smith did an excellent job as well. He was an effect 50% from the field and 50% from behind the arc to get into double digits for scoring. He also did an excellent job of setting up teammates and taking care of the ball. As always, he found a way to grab some rebounds but importantly managed to get 2 offensive rebounds. Smith finished the game with 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and just 1 turnover.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: A+

Jan 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had another dominant night off the bench. He showed why he deserves to be the clear 6th Man of the Year in the NBA. He was able to bully the defense into getting looks all over the court and I liked how he took three 3 point attempts this game, even though he made just one. Jaquez Jr. changes the game every time he checks in and has become a real weapon for Miami. He has learned how to use his driving ability to consistently rack up assists, and this game was also no different. He also did an excellent job of taking care of the ball, having no turnovers, which can sometimes be his downfall.

Jaquez Jr. did his typical things of compiling rebounds and assists to have a complete game. He is always willing to put in the energy needed to get loose balls or rebounds. Because of this he had another double-double which is his 5th of the season. His effort can be seen in him generating 3 steals on the defensive end also. Jaquez Jr. finished the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

