Inside The Heat

Pat Riley Could Have Drafted 4-Time Champion By Listening To Heat Legend

Shandel Richardson

Dec 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley sits in the arena prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley sits in the arena prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green is considered one of the greatest steals in NBA draft history. Despite winning the Big Ten Player of the Year at Michigan State, he fell all the way to the No. 35 pick.

That year, the Miami Heat had the No. 27 pick. They could have selected Green if team president Pat Riley listened to Heat legend Tim Hardaway. At the time, Hardaway was the team scout. His territory was generally the Big Ten, so he saw a lot of Green.

He felt Green was a perfect fit.

"I'm writing you up, `I'm like, this is Miami Heat culture," Hardaway said on the Draymond Green Show w/ Baron Davis. "I said Draymond Green is Miami Heat culture. We need to draft him. He's going to come in, he knows how to play. He knows his role. He's going to play defense ... And Pat was like, `I don't want him."' 

The Heat drafted Arnette Moultrie out of Mississippi State. He was traded on draft night for Justin Hamilton, who only played three NBA seasons. Green is a four-time champion and future Hall of Famer.

Can you imagine him paired with LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade?

"What's crazy is Miami was one of the teams that I thought would be really high on me during the draft," Green said. "I'm sliding in the draft ... I would watch those teams with `Bron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh. I would've fit right in. I could've brought exactly what they needed." 

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Heat Predicted To Land $73 Million Regressing All-Star In Colossal 3-Team Trade With Lakers, Kings

Heat-Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings $93 Million NBA Champion To Miami For Andrew Wiggins

Heat Legend Has Three-Word Response To Norman Powell Arrival

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here