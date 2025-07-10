Pat Riley Could Have Drafted 4-Time Champion By Listening To Heat Legend
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green is considered one of the greatest steals in NBA draft history. Despite winning the Big Ten Player of the Year at Michigan State, he fell all the way to the No. 35 pick.
That year, the Miami Heat had the No. 27 pick. They could have selected Green if team president Pat Riley listened to Heat legend Tim Hardaway. At the time, Hardaway was the team scout. His territory was generally the Big Ten, so he saw a lot of Green.
He felt Green was a perfect fit.
"I'm writing you up, `I'm like, this is Miami Heat culture," Hardaway said on the Draymond Green Show w/ Baron Davis. "I said Draymond Green is Miami Heat culture. We need to draft him. He's going to come in, he knows how to play. He knows his role. He's going to play defense ... And Pat was like, `I don't want him."'
The Heat drafted Arnette Moultrie out of Mississippi State. He was traded on draft night for Justin Hamilton, who only played three NBA seasons. Green is a four-time champion and future Hall of Famer.
Can you imagine him paired with LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade?
"What's crazy is Miami was one of the teams that I thought would be really high on me during the draft," Green said. "I'm sliding in the draft ... I would watch those teams with `Bron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh. I would've fit right in. I could've brought exactly what they needed."
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Heat Predicted To Land $73 Million Regressing All-Star In Colossal 3-Team Trade With Lakers, Kings
Heat-Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings $93 Million NBA Champion To Miami For Andrew Wiggins
Heat Legend Has Three-Word Response To Norman Powell Arrival