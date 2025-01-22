Report: Heat Having ‘Productive Conversations,’ Moving Closer to Jimmy Butler Trade
The end of the Jimmy Butler trade saga may finally be approaching.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday the Heat are having “productive conversations” and moving closer to dealing Butler. The six-time All-Star requested a trade Jan. 2 and recently returned from a seven-game suspension.
“Jimmy Butler has tripled down on his trade request,” Charania told NBA Today.
“Earlier this month, he did it to [Heat president] Pat Riley’s face,” Charania continued, “and last week, he did it to Micky Arison, the team owner, and the CEO, Nick Arison.”
The Phoenix Suns are widely expected to make a play for Butler. Charania reported Tuesday night the Suns will acquire the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah.
Phoenix can trade those picks immediately. Charania said the Suns will likely receive the Cavaliers’ 2025 first-round pick.
The Suns would likely need to include veteran guard Bradley Beal in any potential Butler deal to make salaries work.
Charania said it’s unclear if a Heat-Suns trade would only feature those two teams or if other teams would get involved.
“Really, everything is a possibility,” Charania said.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
IS NBA AGAINST BUTLER JOINING SUNS?
According to longtime Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro, the NBA is strongly rooting against Butler joining the Suns.
“Spoke with an NBA player tonight who said the league does not want Butler in Phoenix,” Gambadoro reported on X (formerly Twitter) early Wednesday morning.
Gambadoro said a Butler trade makes the Suns an “instant contender,” a point we don’t necessarily disagree with. Butler would join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on a Suns team needing a third superstar to break through in the Western Conference.
Although the 35-year-old Butler brings plenty of mileage and baggage, Gambadoro is focusing on the positives. He called Butler an “alpha male” and “culture setter” who can guard several West standouts, including LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Dončić.
“Posts up, Gets to FT line, will do dirty work KD and Book don’t do, will get 6-7 assists and rebounds per game,” Gambadoro added. “Hi IQ, winner at highest level, can win you a series, big time in playoffs, will be motivated!”
COULD BUTLER LAND WITH GRIZZLIES?
NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor reported on his podcast this week that Butler prefers not to join the Memphis Grizzlies. O’Connor said Butler believes the Grizzlies won’t offer him a long-term contract; the 35-year-old forward will hit unrestricted free agency this summer if he declines his $52 million player option.
But?
“But because his value is so deflated, and because Miami might just want to take the best offer available, maybe Memphis could still make that best offer,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor said Memphis could offer veteran guard Marcus Smart, power forward Brandon Clarke, and shooting guard Luke Kennard to make salaries work. The Grizzlies would also almost certainly include multiple draft picks.
The Grizzlies entered play Wednesday at 28-15 and holding third place in the Western Conference.
“Jimmy Butler would be a great fit for this roster,” O’Connor said.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
Did Jimmy Butler Just Fire Another Shot at Erik Spoelstra, Heat Management?
NBA Insider Condemns ‘Hard to Deal With’ Jimmy Butler Ahead of Trade Deadline
Miami Heat Fans Still Debating Jimmy Butler’s Legacy
17-Year NBA Vet Backs Dwyane Wade’s Bold Pat Riley Comments
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat’s Kel’el Ware Still Faces Tough Road to Rookie of the Year Despite Hot Streak
Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Celebrates Dwyane Wade’s Birthday With 60-Foot Murals
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.