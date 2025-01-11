Report: Heat Star Jimmy Butler in Heated Financial Battle With Mother of Children
Suspended Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has problems beyond the court or a potential trade.
The Daily Mail reported Friday that Butler is in a heated financial battle with Kaitlin Nowak, the mother of his three children. According to paternity battle papers the outlet obtained, Butler pays Nowak $55,000 in monthly child support.
However, Butler is currently trying to figure out why Nowak bills him an extra $10,000 for a nanny.
“It must be pointed out that the Father and Mother were never married,” the papers read. “Mother is not entitled to live as if she is married to a National Basketball Association (NBA) player.”
Butler and Nowak began dating in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Rylee, that October. His first son, Bryan, was born in 2022, with his second son, Kian, following a year later.
The two reached a partial deal in December 2023, granting Butler shared custody. Butler also agreed to pay for a nanny temporarily.
With one child preparing to attend school later this year and another expected to enroll in preschool or childcare, Butler and his attorneys are unsure why Nowak needs a nanny.
“Mother is unemployed and refuses to seek employment,” the filing states. “With one child in preschool and Father exercising equal timesharing with the older children, there is no legitimate reason for Mother to insist both on a nanny and that Father pay for that nanny.”
Neither Butler nor Nowak had publicly commented on the report as of publication.
BUTLER FIRES SHOT AT RILEY
Butler is keeping busy during his seven-game suspension—and taking shots at Heat management, too.
Butler posted several videos of him at his BigFace coffee store to his Instagram story Thursday. One video features Butler complimenting one of his employees, saying, “This is our best guy right here.”
“I gave you a compliment,” Butler tells the smiling employee. “That’s what bosses do.”
Butler’s comments are a clear shot at Heat president Pat Riley, who has been critical of the All-Star forward over the last year. Riley notably criticized Butler’s durability during an end-of-season press conference last spring.
Miami and Butler failed to reach an extension before the season. The Heat suspended Butler last Friday, one day after he requested a trade.
Butler is expected to rejoin the Heat when his suspension ends next Friday.
BEAL COULD APPROVE TRADE TO HEAT
Theoretically, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal can prevent any trade involving him and Butler swapping teams.
The key word there is ‘theoretically.’ If Beal gets a say, he may wind up in Miami after all.
According to SI NBA insider Chris Mannix, Beal is open to waiving his no-trade clause if he joins a contender. Mannix said that includes the Heat, who likely need to acquire Beal in a trade with the Suns to make finances work.
“He ain’t OKing a deal to, like, Detroit or Charlotte, or any other rebuilding team that’s out there,” Mannix reported on the Jan. 10 episode of The Open Floor NBA Show. “He’s not doing that.”
The problem, Mannix explained, is twofold. First, the logistics of making any trade involving Butler and Beal work are still extremely difficult.
More importantly, Mannix said Miami doesn’t want Beal. The three-time All-Star averages 18 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 26 games (23 starts).
“They’ve made that clear,” Mannix explained. “Bradley Beal’s got two and a half years left on his contract. They don’t want that money on their books for the next couple of years.”
