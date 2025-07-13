Udonis Haslem Has Ideal Landing Spot For LeBron James Outside Of LA
It wasn't a surprise Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem thinks LeBron James could end his career elsewhere than the Los Angeles. The shock was where Haslem predicted James may finish his legendary stay in the NBA.
Haslem gave his thoughts on James on an episode of SportsCenter from the Summer League in Las Vegas.
Haslem said, “He could end it elsewhere, if this is his last go around, I think he wants to be comfortable, he wants to enjoy it, and most importantly, he wants to put himself into a situation to win a championship, that was the big thing for him this Summer."
James is set to play an NBA-record 23rd this season as a member of the Lakers. He recently opted into his contract but it hasn't slowed the speculation of him playing somewhere else. James has made it clear he wants to win another title before he calls it quits. Haslem, who teamed with James to win two championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, gave his ideal destination.
He thinks James will pair with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
"If he can put himself in that situation in another organization, he would explore that," Haslem said. "He's talking to Steph. Who's going to turn down The Chef? If Chef cooking up something, I'm showing up for dinner."
