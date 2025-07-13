Inside The Heat

Udonis Haslem Has Ideal Landing Spot For LeBron James Outside Of LA

Shandel Richardson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

It wasn't a surprise Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem thinks LeBron James could end his career elsewhere than the Los Angeles. The shock was where Haslem predicted James may finish his legendary stay in the NBA.

Haslem gave his thoughts on James on an episode of SportsCenter from the Summer League in Las Vegas.

Haslem said, “He could end it elsewhere, if this is his last go around, I think he wants to be comfortable, he wants to enjoy it, and most importantly, he wants to put himself into a situation to win a championship, that was the big thing for him this Summer."

James is set to play an NBA-record 23rd this season as a member of the Lakers. He recently opted into his contract but it hasn't slowed the speculation of him playing somewhere else. James has made it clear he wants to win another title before he calls it quits. Haslem, who teamed with James to win two championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, gave his ideal destination.

He thinks James will pair with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

"If he can put himself in that situation in another organization, he would explore that," Haslem said. "He's talking to Steph. Who's going to turn down The Chef? If Chef cooking up something, I'm showing up for dinner."

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

NBA Insider Strongly Questions Miami Heat's Strategy Entering Next Season

Heat's Kasparas Jakučionis Makes Quick Recovery From Slow Start

ESPN's Udonis Haslem Says Heat's Kel'el Ware Now Must Live Up To Label

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here