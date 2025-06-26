Charlotte Hornets draft: Revealing the biggest winners from round one
The Charlotte Hornets were exceptionally active on draft night, making two first-round picks and a blockbuster, shocking trade. Just 24 hours ago, things in Charlotte were very different. Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeely have arrived, and Mark Williams has departed, probably for good this time. Here are the big winners of the night.
Charlotte Hornets winners of round one
1. LaMelo Ball
The Charlotte Hornets got LaMelo Ball two new toys to play with, but the addition of Kon Knueppel should have him jumping for joy. He's not ball-dominant like Ace Bailey, and he shoots better than pretty much anyone in the draft. Ball will enjoy much better spacing and less defensive attention, but he'll also have a perfect drive-and-kick partner on the perimeter.
2. Moussa Diabate
Jusuf Nurkic probably does not have a long-term future on the Hornets, otherwise he'd be a winner, too. Moussa Diabate now has very little in front of him for the starting center job. At the very least, he's going to get big minutes now. That could change with the (likely) selection of a center with either pick 33 or 34 tonight, but for now, Diabate is a huge winner.
3. Kon Knueppel
Kon Knueppel is a winner himself because he landed in an ideal spot. The sharpshooter doesn't have to carry the load offensively, as he can be the third option and create space off-ball for Ball and Brandon Miller. That also means he can get a lot of open looks because of their spacing, so it's a great outcome for Knueppel.
4. Charles Lee
Charles Lee desperately needed some shooting on his roster. While his defensive skills helped the Hornets outperform their players' skill levels as a team on that end of the floor, the offense was abysmal, so it's hard to determine if Lee is a good offensive playcaller or not. Adding Knueppel will change things for him, giving him a much easier offense to coach.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The top three options on the board for Charlotte in the second round of 2025 NBA draft
What the Mark Williams trade means for Moussa Diabate + Jusuf Nurkic
The Charlotte Hornets addressed one major weakness on night one of the NBA Draft
Jeff Peterson hints at return of restricted free agent Tre Mann