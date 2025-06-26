All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets draft: Revealing the biggest winners from round one

Some players' fortunes changed mightily.

Zach Roberts

Mar 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) signals for his three point shot against the New York Knicks during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets were exceptionally active on draft night, making two first-round picks and a blockbuster, shocking trade. Just 24 hours ago, things in Charlotte were very different. Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeely have arrived, and Mark Williams has departed, probably for good this time. Here are the big winners of the night.

Charlotte Hornets winners of round one

1. LaMelo Ball

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Hornets got LaMelo Ball two new toys to play with, but the addition of Kon Knueppel should have him jumping for joy. He's not ball-dominant like Ace Bailey, and he shoots better than pretty much anyone in the draft. Ball will enjoy much better spacing and less defensive attention, but he'll also have a perfect drive-and-kick partner on the perimeter.

2. Moussa Diabate

Apr 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) dunks the ball during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Jusuf Nurkic probably does not have a long-term future on the Hornets, otherwise he'd be a winner, too. Moussa Diabate now has very little in front of him for the starting center job. At the very least, he's going to get big minutes now. That could change with the (likely) selection of a center with either pick 33 or 34 tonight, but for now, Diabate is a huge winner.

3. Kon Knueppel

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kon Knueppel arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Kon Knueppel is a winner himself because he landed in an ideal spot. The sharpshooter doesn't have to carry the load offensively, as he can be the third option and create space off-ball for Ball and Brandon Miller. That also means he can get a lot of open looks because of their spacing, so it's a great outcome for Knueppel.

4. Charles Lee

Apr 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee reacts to game action during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Charles Lee desperately needed some shooting on his roster. While his defensive skills helped the Hornets outperform their players' skill levels as a team on that end of the floor, the offense was abysmal, so it's hard to determine if Lee is a good offensive playcaller or not. Adding Knueppel will change things for him, giving him a much easier offense to coach.

