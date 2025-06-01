Kevin Garnett wants Chris Paul to sign with the Charlotte Hornets to mentor LaMelo
This summer, veteran point guard Chris Paul will be an unrestricted free agent. Several teams will be interested in the 12-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer, including many who are considered title contenders.
While it may not be the most intriguing situation for a player who has very little time left in the league, perhaps the Charlotte Hornets can find a way to bring the Winston-Salem, NC native close to home.
In a recent episode of KG Certified, former NBA star Kevin Garnett picked the Hornets as the team he wants to see Chris Paul go to this offseason, should he choose to leave San Antonio.
“In a perfect world, I would love to see if LaMelo Ball could be under Chris Paul. LaMelo got so much rawness to him that I think if Chris Paul went under the hood and tightened up a bolt here and put the coupler on over here...LaMelo got such a rawness to him that if you put some greatness to these young guards who are already seeing it, how they’re seeing it, and then they take a piece of Chris Paul, who is going to show them how to cut angles and change up pace.”
Even at age 39, Paul was still a productive player this past season. He started all 82 games for the Spurs, averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42% from the floor and 37% from three-point range.
The Hornets have struggled to find a reliable option off the bench to run the offense, and although it would only be a one-year situation, it would increase the production from that PG2 spot, but more importantly, give LaMelo the mentor he should have had years ago.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets predicted to take 7-foot-2 Chinese superstar in 2025 NBA draft
Why the Hornets should target former Sixth Man of the Year as the center of the future
Should the Hornets ship out the No. 4 pick for a proven, veteran player?
The Hornets' Dilemma: Rip it down to the studs or keep investing in the young core?