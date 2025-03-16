Can the Charlotte Hornets continue their hot streak in Los Angeles? ESPN BPI doesn't like the odds
The Charlotte Hornets, winners of three of their last four, have put their disastrous month of February firmly in the rear-view mirror. Wins over Brooklyn, Miami, and San Antonio have Hornets' fans bullish about the potential of winning another game in the City of Stars on Sunday night.
Unfortunately, their opponent, the Los Angeles Clippers, have been equally as hot. Ty Lue's squad has won five of their last six contests, the majority of which have come against playoff-level competition. Their most recent game, a 121-98 win in Atlanta, was led by a pair of 25 point performances from superstars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
Does Charlotte have what it takes to upset the scorching-hot Clippers? Lets see what ESPN's Basketball Power Index has to say.
What does the ESPN BPI say about Charlotte's upset chances tonight?
According to ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets have a 21% chance of pulling off the upset tonight. Although their performances have improved in recent contests, Charlotte still sports the NBA's third-worst net rating, cementing their standing as one of the league's doormats.
On the other hand, Los Angeles is a top-ten unit in basketball via the same metric, creating an ocean's worth of space between the two squads.
The Clippers have home-court advantage, a talent advantage, and arguably a coaching advantage, and by all accounts, they should roll over the Hornets this evening. Tonight's action can be seen on the FanDuel Sports Network or its accompanying app with the tip-off being throw at 7 P.M.
