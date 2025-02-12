All Hornets

Can the Hornets get back on track against the Magic? ESPN BPI says it might be tough

How high is the hill the Hornets are trying to climb tonight with so many injuries?

Ian Black

Nov 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) defends during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets (13-38) road trip continues on Wednesday, this time visiting the Southeast Division rival Orlando Magic (26-29). This will be the third of four matchups between the teams this season, with both of the first two being won by the Magic. 

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 10.3% chance of coming away with a victory in tonight’s matchup. This is not particularly surprising given that the Magic are a much healthier team who have won twice as many games as the Hornets so far this season.

Charlotte's recent games

Since a three-game win streak in mid-January, the Hornets are just 2-10. The injuries have stacked back up considerably, making it difficult for the roster to keep up with the firepower of their opponents. Without the like of players like LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller, it will be up to Miles Bridges and others to step up and fill the void.

Most recently, the Hornets fell 97-89 to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Moussa Diabaté led the way for the Hornets with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but that was not enough to overcome the team shooting just 6/31 from three and just 19/28 from the free throw line. 

Orlando's recent games

Even with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero back and healthy from injuries, the Magic are in one of their worst stretches of the season. Having won just three of their last fourteen games, the Magic look nothing like the team that was once 15-7 and near the top of the Eastern Conference.

If there is a bright spot for the Magic lately, it is that Franz Wagner has been especially effective since returning from a 20-game absence. Since his return, Wagner is averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 46.1/31.8/83.3 shooting splits. 

