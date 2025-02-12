Can the Hornets get back on track against the Magic? ESPN BPI says it might be tough
The Charlotte Hornets (13-38) road trip continues on Wednesday, this time visiting the Southeast Division rival Orlando Magic (26-29). This will be the third of four matchups between the teams this season, with both of the first two being won by the Magic.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 10.3% chance of coming away with a victory in tonight’s matchup. This is not particularly surprising given that the Magic are a much healthier team who have won twice as many games as the Hornets so far this season.
Charlotte's recent games
Since a three-game win streak in mid-January, the Hornets are just 2-10. The injuries have stacked back up considerably, making it difficult for the roster to keep up with the firepower of their opponents. Without the like of players like LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller, it will be up to Miles Bridges and others to step up and fill the void.
Most recently, the Hornets fell 97-89 to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Moussa Diabaté led the way for the Hornets with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but that was not enough to overcome the team shooting just 6/31 from three and just 19/28 from the free throw line.
Orlando's recent games
Even with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero back and healthy from injuries, the Magic are in one of their worst stretches of the season. Having won just three of their last fourteen games, the Magic look nothing like the team that was once 15-7 and near the top of the Eastern Conference.
If there is a bright spot for the Magic lately, it is that Franz Wagner has been especially effective since returning from a 20-game absence. Since his return, Wagner is averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 46.1/31.8/83.3 shooting splits.
