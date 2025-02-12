Jusuf Nurkic expected to make Hornets debut on Wednesday night in Orlando
The Charlotte Hornets most recent trade acquisition, Jusuf Nurkic, is set to suit up for his new team for the first time on Wednesday evening.
Nurkic is having a down season, averaging only 8.6 points a night on 45.2% from the field. He has not seen action since January 7th, where ironically he played in the Spectrum Center against the Hornets. The former Sun was listed as a DNP-CD for the final 15 games of his tenure in Phoenix.
Jusuf is expected to be the Hornets' backup center to Moussa Diabate for now and potentially Mark Williams in the near future if he returns. Ideally, he will be able to re-build his league-wide reputation if the Hornets plan to shop him on the trade market this summer. Having less pressure in Charlotte may be great for his career as he can play more relaxed compared to having high expectations on the championship-contending Suns alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
Head Coach Charles Lee was excited when asked about him Friday night, and believes that his ability to shoot will be a big addition to the squad.
"Offensively, I think he has added a little bit of shooting to his game over the last couple of years, so that'll be a nice added bonus to our offense. He does such a great job, too, with his screens in general. I think he's gonna get (LaMelo) open, he's gonna get Nick (Smith Jr.), Miles (Bridges), and just down the line for our guards, and I look forward to him joining the group."
The Hornets face the Magic at 7:00 tonight at the Kia Center in Orlando.
