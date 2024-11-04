Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves: Spread, over/under predictions
The Charlotte Hornets (2-4) hit the road on Monday to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3) in Minneapolis. Charlotte is looking to rebound from winning only once over a four-game home stand, while Minnesota is looking to rebound themselves after a poor shooting performance in San Antonio on Saturday that dropped the team to .500 on the season.
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Timberwolves -10
4-star play on the Timberwolves (-10): My first four-star pick of the season is largely predicated on the fact that both starting center Mark Williams and backup center Nick Richards are out for the contest for Charlotte. A center rotation of Moussa Diabaté and Grant Williams have a tall task in front of them in four-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert on the other side. Throw in Julius Randle and Naz Reid in the mix, and you have quite this advantage for Minnesota in the frontcourt.
Over/Under: 226.5
2-star play on the over: The underdog Hornets are going to have to play a stretched out, aggressive style of basketball to compete against Minnesota tonight. It helps that LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann have been on fire to start the season, but either way there is reason to believe there is enough firepower in this matchup to pass the total here.
My picks this season:
ATS: 2-1 (66.7%)
O/U: 1-2 (33.3%)
Overall: 3-3 (50.0%)
Odds Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
